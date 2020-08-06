Pascale's Kitchen: Spicy salads

Makes 6-8 servings.

Almost every Friday, I bake soft, round rolls for my children to eat on Shabbat, just as my mother did when I was a child. I make a large number so that they can enjoy this fresh bread straight out of the oven at lunch on Friday.I also prepare fried vegetable patties made with onions, scallions and herbs, such as cilantro, parsley and dill. I finely chop all the herbs and add an egg or two, depending on how many patties I’m making. I season the patties with harissa, salt and pepper. I like to make the patties small so that they easily fit inside the sandwich rolls.But the absolute best part of these sandwiches is the cooked vegetable salads I prepare every week for Shabbat that are spread on the soft rolls. These salads are easy and quick to prepare, and they significantly improve the taste of everything you spread them on.Below you will find a list of salads that I make almost every week which can be spread on sandwiches. They can be kept for up to a week in the fridge in airtight containers. You can also prepare a large amount and freeze a portion of it.Just scoop up these spreads with a chunk of bread, or eat them with burekas, hard cheese, sardines or tuna.To make these salads properly, continue cooking the vegetables until all the water has been absorbed and a strong spicy aroma wafts from the pot.Below, you will find four different salad recipes. The first one is for roasted eggplant that is traditionally prepared over the open flame on your stovetop. The second is a spicy salad made with carrot slices that is seasoned with caraway seeds and cumin. The third and fourth recipes are made with tomatoes and peppers. They don’t require any frying and are very easy to prepare. For the first one, the vegetables are chopped into tiny pieces, and for the second you can use large, coarsely chopped vegetables.This Tunisian dish can also be found in Moroccan, Libyan and Algerian cuisine, with minor differences. This salad is made from large pieces of tomatoes and peppers that are lightly seasoned. There’s no need to fry anything or even stir the pot. The spicy green peppers make the salad really spicy.Makes 6-8 servings.2 spicy green peppers2 light or dark green bell peppers1 red bell pepper3 medium tomatoes6 garlic cloves3 Tbsp. oil¼ cup water¼ tsp. caraway seeds (can be ground)Salt and pepper, to tasteRinse and clean the vegetables. Cut them into quarters or large pieces. Peel the garlic cloves and cut them in half or slice them.Pour the oil into a medium pot and add the chopped vegetables and garlic. Stir and then pour on the water. Add the caraway, salt and pepper.Cover the pot and cook over a low flame for 15 minutes or until all the water has been absorbed. Serve hot or cold.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 20 minutes.Status: Parve.3-4 Tbsp. oil3-4 spicy green peppers, cut into small pieces1-2 light green peppers, cut into small pieces (optional)2 medium tomatoes, cubed5 garlic cloves, crushed or choppedSalt and pepper, to taste¼-½ tsp. ground caraway seeds (optional)Place the oil and vegetables in a large pot. Cook covered over a medium-low flame for 15 minutes. Add ¼ cup water and season with salt and pepper. Stir and continue cooking over a low flame for 35 more minutes. Stir every so often. When all the liquid has evaporated, the salad is ready.Level of difficulty: Easy/Medium.Time: 1 hour.Status: Pareve.In order for this salad to have a true roasted flavor, the eggplant must be roasted over an open flame. Alternatively, you can broil it in the oven, but it won’t have the same intense flavor.I didn’t list amounts for the three ingredients that affect the flavor of the salad, since everyone has different preferences. Some people like a lot of olive oil, while others prefer lemon juice. Some people will leave out the black pepper altogether, and some will double the amount of garlic.Makes 6-8 servings.3 large eggplants8 garlic cloves, crushed or choppedOlive oilSalt and pepperLemon juicePlace the eggplants on a metal wrack or special eggplant roaster and hold over an open stove flame that is turned up high. Roast the eggplants until the skin scorches and the inside of the eggplant softens. Transfer to a cutting board and cut the eggplants lengthwise. Scoop out all the “meat” of the eggplant into a large bowl.Using a fork, mash the eggplant a bit, stopping before it’s completely smooth. Add the garlic, olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon juice. Mix, taste and adjust seasoning.Level of difficulty: Easy.Time: 25-30 minutes.Status: Parve.: Add more lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper, according to your taste.Makes 6-8 servings.6 peeled carrots1 tsp. pilpelchuma½ tsp. cumin½ tsp. ground caraway seeds½ tsp. salt6 garlic cloves, peeled, rinsed and crushed, or 1 onion, peeled, rinsed, chopped and fried golden brown3 Tbsp. canola or olive oil4 Tbsp. vinegar or lemon juiceServing suggestion:4 parsley sprigs, chopped finelyAdd the carrots to a pot. Add the water and cook for 40 minutes until they’ve softened. Drain and slice into ½-cm. rings. Transfer to a bowl.Add the cumin, caraway, salt, garlic or onion, oil and vinegar or lemon juice. Mix well. Taste and adjust seasoning. Adorn with chopped parsley.Level of difficulty: Medium.Time: 1 hour.Status: Parve.: • Use a special peeler to make different-shaped carrot slices.• If you prefer a less spicy version, replace the pilpelchuma with sweet and spicy paprika (start with ¼ tsp. and then add, according to taste).Translated by Hannah Hochner.