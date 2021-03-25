The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Restaurant review: Savory Meat Skewers and Hamburgers at Shapeduni

The chef is Elad Cohen who has worked in dozens of restaurants in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. I asked him to choose my meal for me from the extensive menu.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
MARCH 25, 2021 18:54
Good things on skewers at Shapeduni (photo credit: LIRON MAIMON)
Good things on skewers at Shapeduni
(photo credit: LIRON MAIMON)
 It’s not often that a restaurant review causes me to consult my hevruta (study partner) of more than three decades, Debbie Weissman. But the name Shapeduni (which translates as skewer me) is a play on words based on Shir Hashirim, the Song of Songs.
“Rapduni B’tapuchim” translates as “Refresh me with apples” from the Song of Songs, Chapter 2.
Anyway, as I sank into my chair on the second floor of the brand-new Shapeduni, I thought about how nice it is to be able to go to a restaurant again. Some of you remember that about a month ago I wrote how much I enjoyed having restaurant food delivered to my house, but there is something special about getting dressed up and actually going out. And as this restaurant is in the shuk in Jerusalem’s Mahaneh Yehuda, I took the bus instead of trying to find parking.
Shapeduni is owned by Almog Orgad, 24, who despite his young age, has years of experience in restaurants and catering halls. He says he invested 3.5 million shekels in Shapeduni, “and I’m not done yet.”
The two-story restaurant, which also has tables outside, has clean, modern lines and exposed brick. The dishes are black ceramic and aesthetic. Orgad says he hopes to make the basement a wine cellar.
The chef is Elad Cohen who has worked in dozens of restaurants in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. I asked him to choose my meal for me from the extensive menu.
From the long list of appetizers, Cohen brought us the chicken wings (NIS 45), a 350-gram portion of wings that had been smoked, and served in a sweet and spicy chili sauce with pineapple. Others that looked interesting were a carpaccio filet, arais of either meat or fish, and a chicken liver pâté. For my vegan friend Estelle there is fried cauliflower in a tempura batter served with tehina and amba.
There is a section of hamburgers, all served in a black bun, which is really cool-looking, although it didn’t taste any different to me. My husband and I shared the “yacht burger” (NIS 86), the most expensive of the burgers, which was made of both entrecote and veal, and was served a touch under medium, which is how I think a hamburger should be served. It came with hot, fresh potato wedges that were delicious.
We also had a custom-made shipud that included a delicious kebab, piece of pargit, and piece of entrecote that was slightly overdone. All of the meat is from Argentina, and is imported frozen. All steaks are aged at least a month.
Shipudim come with eight salads and range in price from NIS 65 for chicken to NIS 120 for filet steak.
There are also aged steaks available, which I didn’t try, but plan to when I return. Shapeduni is a step above most steakiyot in Jerusalem, and I thought prices were reasonable for the quality of the food.
The restaurant will be kosher for Passover. Reservations are suggested.
Shapeduni
110 Jaffa St., Jerusalem (across from Café Lyon)
Mon-Wed: 11:30 am until midnight
Thur and Sat nights: until 1 a.m.
Friday: until an hour before Shabbat
Phone: (02) 549-9000
Kashrut: Rabbanut Mehuderet, and all meat is Halak Beit Yosef
The writer was a guest of the restaurant.


Tags restaurant food kosher food israeli food jerusalem food Jewish food
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Salem Alketbi

Coronavirus: Vaccine diplomacy battle between major powers - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Emily Schrader

Election reforms have increased representation but killed functionality - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Rights and wrongs abound in TV’s new political satirical comedy

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Elections over, time to rethink, reorganize, rebuild the Left - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019
5

Armageddon? Huge asteroid flying closer to Earth than the Moon - Watch

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by