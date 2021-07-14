Shortages of fresh chicken expected in supermarkets across Israel

The shortage is expected to affect fresh stock only, and are not expected to impact the frozen poultry stock.

The concerns over shortages stem from two upcoming holidays, the Jewish fast of Tisha Be'av , which falls on July 18; and the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, which will start on July 19. No slaughter takes place in the kosher slaughterhouses on Tisha Be'av, and almost all slaughterhouses across the country are closed during the week of Eid al-Adha

The ministry added that slaughterhouses are operating at a higher capacity than usual in the week preceding the two holidays in order to meet the expected demand and combat the possible shortages, but they suggest that people hoping to purchase fresh chicken do so ahead of time, on the weekend of July 15-16.

The supply of fresh chicken is expected to resume in supermarket chains on July 25.

