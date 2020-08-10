The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Six new geographical indications for wine are registered in Israel

Geographical indicators are considered to be a type of intellectual property. For this reason, once they have beeen registered they are protected by local and international laws.

By DANIEL NISINMAN  
AUGUST 10, 2020 05:47
Grapes being collected for wine-making (photo credit: Courtesy)
Grapes being collected for wine-making
(photo credit: Courtesy)
For the first time in 50 years, six original geographical indications have been registered in Israel after Mateh Yehuda Regional Council, according to the Haredi business news website Bizzness. 
Geographical indications are typically names or sign on products that refer to specific geographical origin, meaning that only local producers are allowed to use them. 
According to international laws and regulations, geographical indicators are considered to be a type of intellectual property. For this reason, once they have been registered they are protected by local and international laws. 
Wines originated from the Judea region are known for their outstanding quality, owing to unique climate and soil conditions. 
The last time a geographical indicator was registered in Israel was more than 50 years ago, when the newly formed country began exporting what would later become world renowned Jaffa oranges. 
The six new names, like "Harey Yehuda" (Judea Mountains) and "Mordot Yehuda" (Judea Slopes) were registered by the Israel Patent Office, operating under the Justice Ministry, after no objection was filed. 


Tags justice ministry israeli wine patent
