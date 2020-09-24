The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Food & Recipes

Street food in Jerusalem

The Dovrat-Blochs are all about Moroccan street food served in frena bread.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2020 19:19
Diyalna (photo credit: HILA DOVRAT-BLOCK)
Diyalna
(photo credit: HILA DOVRAT-BLOCK)
You give them money, and they give you food, but Hila Dovrat-Bloch insists that Diyalna, a new restaurant with branches in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, is not a restaurant but a place to hang out and eat street food.

The décor is unique. A small storefront on Agrippas Street opposite the shuk opens up to a jewel box of a restaurant with a covered courtyard that makes you feel you’re in Morocco. It’s the kind of place you could hang out in for hours, and based on some videos that Hila showed me from the Tel Aviv branch, many do.

It’s a big change for chef Ronen Dovrat-Bloch, who ran RDB (his initials), one of Israel’s premier fine-dining restaurants, with a price tag to match. But Dovrat-Bloch’s partner, an oligarch from Russia, came into the partnership with debts, and since he wasn’t an Israeli citizen, Dovrat-Block signed for everything and ended up heavily in debt.

But that is all in the past. Now the Dovrat-Blochs are all about Moroccan street food served in frena bread.

“We’ve been thinking about doing a street food place for a long time,” said Hila during a recent early dinner. “There’s something magical about it.” The menu is limited, but every sandwich is excellent. An order is two sandwiches, which are not large but are stuffed with meat. Two sandwiches is plenty for a moderately hungry diner.

One caveat – be careful with the homemade matbuha (a pepper-based spread that usually is not very spicy). When I told Hila that I don’t like very spicy food, she said she would keep the matbuha on the side. When I took a bite of one of my husband’s sandwiches, after he had added a little matbuha, I felt like my mouth was on fire.

One of the bestsellers is the prosaically named “whole chicken” (NIS 52), which is marinated and roasted in the tabun oven for 24 hours. The marinade is a secret, but it has leeks, green garlic and spicy pepper, and the chicken melts in your mouth.

If you are pescatarian, there is the fish hareime with lots of cilantro and garlic.

I especially enjoyed the sweetbreads (NIS 75), which were slow-cooked and roasted. They were soft and salty, and I couldn’t get enough.

The one sandwich I couldn’t bring myself to try was the stuffed spleen (NIS 75), which was served with a lot of cilantro. I’ve tried spleen before, and it just doesn’t do it for me.

The sandwiches are served in a brown paper box alongside one of the best salads I’ve had in Israel. There was celery and fennel and other crunchy, yummy stuff from the nearby shuk in some kind of lemon dressing. It was an excellent accompaniment to the meat sandwiches.

I also had a shot of a homemade lemonade-arak concoction that I could see drinking frequently. There is a great outdoor space with couches and pillows, and even a swing that a two-year-old girl enjoyed while her father fed her bites of dinner. Overall, a fun place with a fun vibe.

THE SECOND place with a fun vibe is Twins, which has replaced Tommy on the walking path near the First Station in what used to be the station master’s house. It is owned by Guy Zmora, 25, who also ran Tommy’s, which was a franchise.

“We wanted to do something of our own,” he said.

Twins is also a step up from Tommy’s, which I thought was decent but nothing really special. Here each sandwich comes with its own sauce, and is served in frena bread. I chose the Perfect Twins Burger (NIS 69), which is asado on top of a burger with pickles, onions (which I chose to skip), grilled tomatoes and garlic aioli.

The meat is imported from Brazil, and both the burger and the asado were excellent. For a side dish I chose sweet potato fries, which were crunchy and not at all oily. My son tried the French burger (NIS 69), which was topped with a ragout of Shimeji mushrooms in truffle oil.

My abstemious husband went with the Shaked’s Prana (NIS 59) cauliflower, and fried eggplant with garlic confit and other yummy stuff. It can easily be made vegan by skipping the garlic aioli.

“These are serious onion rings,” he said of his side dish, which consisted of thick slices of onion battered and fried.

Unlike its previous incarnation as Tommy’s, where you ordered at the counter, Twins has waiter service. The restaurant seats 100. Sit outside, where you can watch the joggers and strollers on the Hamesila Park walking path, or sit inside or upstairs.

The burgers were absolutely delicious and, along with a cold beer, were a great way to spend a Saturday night. When we arrived at 9:30 pm, it was pretty empty, but by 10:30 p.m., when we left, a line had formed. Although Twins has been open only a month, news of its good burgers is spreading.

Diyalna
127 Agrippas, Jerusalem; or Hashomer 1, Tel Aviv
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, noon-midnight; Friday, noon until an hour before Shabbat
Kashrut: Jerusalem Rabbinate

Twins
First Station, Jerusalem
Sunday-Thursday, noon-midnight; Saturday, from one hour after Shabbat
Tel: (02) 993-0046
Kashrut: Rabbanut Mehadrin

The writer was a guest of the restaurants.


Tags restaurant israel restaurant restaurants Jerusalem
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Emirati Crown Prince is this year's 'person of the year,' not coronavirus By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Elie Podeh The coming out of the Israel-Bahrain clandestine relationship By ELIE PODEH
Ruth Wasserman Lande An Arab-Israeli take on the Abraham Accords By RUTH WASSERMAN LANDE
Douglas Bloomfield If Biden wins, he'll have to get around Senator Mitch McConnell By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by