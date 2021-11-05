Yammos: A satisfying experience at a Greek-themed fish restaurant

Yammos is a Greek-themed fish restaurant which opened in Netanya just over a year ago. It is situated at the top of the cliffs in Netanya, and, if your hearing is good, the sound of the waves breaking on the shore below makes it as good a setting as any for a kosher eatery.

Tables are set far apart in the wide, slightly rugged surroundings, with soft background music of all the old favorites playing. While we perused the menu our waitress brought a dish of tehina and another of olives to occupy us while we chose our meal.

My dining companion, (full disclosure, my husband) chose tzatziki, a dish I dislike in both its dairy and pareve incarnation, while my starter was stuffed vine leaves. We also acquired, somehow, a third starter, ceviche, a dish which can be tricky to get right.

I tasted the tzatziki Saloniki to be able to write something and was pleasantly surprised. This was heavenly. On inquiring, I discovered it had been made with almond cream added to the soy base making it mind-bogglingly good, if calorific (NIS 36).

The vine leaves were suspiciously similar to those you get from a jar or can, but the chunks of fresh baked garlic compensated (NIS 42). The ceviche made up for everything; cubes of very fresh sea bream, tossed with tiny pieces of apple and cucumber in a lemon and herb dressing, served on a piece of toast, this was truly a gourmet starter. (NIS 52)

Yammos (credit: Courtesy)

As a main I decided on the salmon steak and this was fine, warm and succulent, served with half a roasted sweet potato and a salad (NIS 99). My husband chose a whole grilled lavrak, perfectly grilled and seasoned, with a side salad (NIS 109).

The place is rather earthy and unsophisticated so wine seemed somehow inappropriate. Instead we chose one of the many ales available on tap, with a shandy for me, as liquid refreshment.

Our sweet waitress reeled off the dessert options verbally and we asked for the hot chocolate cake and two spoons. It was very light and bordered on a mousse, and was doused in a rich chocolate sauce.

We ate this slowly, one delicious mouthful at a time, savoring every crumb. Two good coffees later, and we headed home with full stomachs and a great feeling of bonhomie after a really good meal.

Yammos,

Hof Sironit,

Netanya.

09 7633449.

Open: Sun – Thurs. – 12 p.m. - 11.30 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

The writer was a guest of the restaurant.