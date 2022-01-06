The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Regional Cooperation Minister visits Save a Child's Heart

The Ministry of Regional Cooperation is embracing Save a Child's Heart worldwide humanitarian project to save the lives of children from disaster-stricken areas from all over the Middle East.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 14:27
Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej visiting Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child's Heart in Holon, Jan 2022. (photo credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej visiting Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child's Heart in Holon, Jan 2022.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visited the Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child's Heart in Holon earlier this week.
Save a Child's Heart is an Israeli-based international non-profit organization that provides quality cardiac healthcare to children around the world, saving the lives of children in countries where access to pediatric heart care is limited or nonexistent.
Frej met with children from Myanmar, Guinea, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Kenya and more at the Save a Child's Heart Children's Home. 
Frej also met with children from the Palestinian Authority and Gaza at the free weekly clinic for Palestinian families at the new Sylvan Adams Children's Hospital at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon.
The hospital is poised to house the Middles East's largest pediatric cardiac center and become an international hub for pediatric cardiac care for children near and far, says Save a Child's Heart. 
Many children from Africa, Myanmar, and Iraq have arrived in Israel over the last few months to undergo life-saving heart procedures at the new Sylvan Adams Children’s Hospital.
Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej visiting Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child's Heart in Holon, Jan 2020. (credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART) Minister of Regional Cooperation Issawi Frej visiting Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child's Heart in Holon, Jan 2020. (credit: COURTESY OF SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
Just last month Bahraini Ambassador to Israel H.E. Khaled Yusuf Al Jalahma met with philanthropist Sylvan Adams at the Save a Child's Heart Children's Home and discussed various ways to enable humanitarian cooperation for the first time between Israel and Bahrain, including bringing children in need of life-saving heart care and sending joint medical delegations for training and instruction.
The medical team members at the hospital come from all backgrounds and cultures. Several of the team members are from Frej's hometown, Kfar Qasim. 
The Ministry of Regional Cooperation is embracing this worldwide humanitarian project to save the lives of children from disaster-stricken areas from all over the Middle East 
The appointment of Frej also brings a new opportunity for the Foreign, Finance and Economy ministries to develop ties with their Palestinian counterparts, as Frez is wholly identified with advancing Israeli-Palestinian peace and relations with Arab and Muslim countries. 
After taking office Frej said, "The Palestinian issue is the most central to Israel and must receive full priority."
Frej shared his excitement about the spirit of this project and the increased collaboration between Israel and the region.
Ruthie Blum contributed to the report.


