From Myanmar to Israel: Doctors wish child 'Merry Christmas'

When a Christian doctor, a Muslim doctor and a Jewish doctor meet under one roof to celebrate Christmas , it’s not just the beginning of a joke, it’s a description of a remarkable reality:

At the Sylvan Adams Childress Hospital in Holon, Israel, eight-year-old Hannah from Myanmar is hospitalized. Hannah is a Christian girl, brought by Save a Child’s Heart to Israel with her father Joseph, just before the recent Covid limitations, from the danger posed by political upheaval in her country, as part of a humanitarian effort launched by Save a Child’s Heart to save her life. Her mother, Marry, stayed home with Hannah’s little sisters.

The medical team treating Hannah includes three physicians from three different countries:

Dr. Hagi Dekel, head of the cardiothoracic department at Wolfson Medical Center, Dr. Ziwa Modniso a training doctor from Zambia in pediatric cardiac surgery and Dr. Mervat El-Faraha, a training doctor from the Palestinian Authority, in anesthesia.

While Hannah is recovering at the hospital from her life-saving heart surgery, she asked her father Joseph to celebrate together her favorite holiday, Christmas, and the medical team came together to wish her a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.