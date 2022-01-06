The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Britain reports human case of avian flu, no onward transmission

'[T]here is no evidence of onward spread of the infection to anyone else,' the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 15:48
A sign at the edge of an exclusion zone warns of the closure of a footpath after an outbreak of bird flu in the village of Upham in southern England, February 3, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
A sign at the edge of an exclusion zone warns of the closure of a footpath after an outbreak of bird flu in the village of Upham in southern England, February 3, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Thursday there had been a confirmed human case of avian flu in southwest England, adding that the person had been in close contact with infected birds and there was no evidence of onward transmission.
"The person acquired the infection from very close, regular contact with a large number of infected birds, which they kept in and around their home over a prolonged period of time," the UKHSA said.
A worker gathers turkeys after avian flu was confirmed on Redgrave Park Farm in Diss, eastern England, November 13, 2007. (credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES)A worker gathers turkeys after avian flu was confirmed on Redgrave Park Farm in Diss, eastern England, November 13, 2007. (credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES)
"All contacts of the individual, including those who visited the premises, have been traced and there is no evidence of onward spread of the infection to anyone else. The individual is currently well and self-isolating. The risk to the wider public from avian flu continues to be very low."


