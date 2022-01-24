The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli-Canadian company makes leap in medical treatment with CBD

A major roadblock for the CBD pharmaceutical field has been smashed by Israeli-Canadian company Innocan Pharma.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2022 03:59
CBD Oil is displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York City, New York, US, May 30, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
CBD Oil is displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show in New York City, New York, US, May 30, 2019
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

A huge step forward has been made in research on the use of cannabidiol (CBD) in medical treatment, Israeli-Canadian company Innocan Pharma announced on Sunday.

CBD, the second-most prevalent active ingredient in marijuana and one that does not produce psychotropic effects, is considered to have a positive impact in the treatment of severe illnesses.

Many CBD users report major relief from symptoms of several diseases and the substance's therapeutic benefits are becoming widely recognized.

However, CBD has low oral bioavailability and breaks down very quickly in the body.

This has been a major roadblock for the CBD pharmaceutical field, despite many strides taken over the last few years, because it means CBD has reduced therapeutic effects when used in the treatment of diseases such as multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy and more.

CBD oil is seen displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)CBD oil is seen displayed at The Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) trade show (credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)

In a trial conducted on animals by Innocan Pharma, researchers found that administering CBD encapsulated in liposomes demonstrated initial positive results in creating effective and continuous therapeutic effects while keeping significant levels of CBD in the body for a longer period.

"In our experiments with dogs, we noticed initial promising results in the treatment of various diseases," Innocan Pharma CEO Iris Bincovich stated.

"A one-month long-lasting medication, possible by the LPT platform, would be a major innovation for both animals and humans."

The pharmaceutical company is working on starting human trials and manufacturing liposomes loaded with CBD in larger quantities, with the aim of mass-producing the product for medical use.



Tags Israel health Cannabis CBD research Medical cannabis Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid Omicron, Israel must move beyond COVID-19 Green Pass - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Colleyville sounds the siren for the Knesset on danger of antisemitism - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Avidan Freedman

A different take on the NSO Group affair - opinion

 By AVIDAN FREEDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

To justify Netanyahu plea deal, public interest must be preserved - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
United Torah Judaism member Rabbi Yitzhak Pindrus at the campaign opening event of "United Torah Judaism party" in Bnei Brak on February 24, 2019.

Jewish great vision descends into petty politics - opinion

 By YITZHAK PINDRUS
Most Read
1

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
2

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
3

Two-thirds of corona jab reactions caused by placebo effect - study

Senior citizens receive a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination party in Netanya
4

High number of Omicron mutations render antibodies ineffective - study

Coronavirus cells (illustrative)
5

COVID-19: New daily infections record of 65,259 in Israel

Israelis, some wearing masks, are seen walking in Jerusalem's Machane Yehuda market on January 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by