Winter wonderland takes over pediatric oncology ward

Prof. Itai Pesach, director of Safra Hospital, participated in a competitive snowball fight with the children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 23:51

Updated: MARCH 1, 2022 23:56
A celebration in white at the oncology department (photo credit: RACHASHEI LEV)
A celebration in white at the oncology department
(photo credit: RACHASHEI LEV)

Trucks full of snow filled the corridors of Safra Children's Hospital at Sheba Medical Center, the largest hospital in Israel, providing children battling cancer an opportunity to build snowmen, throw snowballs and enjoy warm treats. 

The diversion from prolonged isolation and medical treatments was organized by staff of Mount Hermon, known as Israel's "Mountain of Snow," and Rachashei Lev, an Israeli support center for childhood cancer patients and their families.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visiting Sheba Medical Center as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in Israel, taken January 4, 2022 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visiting Sheba Medical Center as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in Israel, taken January 4, 2022 (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)

Prof. Itai Pesach, director of Safra Hospital, participated in a competitive snowball fight with the children.

Shimi Geshayed, CEO of Rachashei Lev, said: “Seeing the sick children disconnect from the tubes and chemotherapy columns in favor of slides and a snow war, this is a powerful moment that undoubtedly gives them another dose of energy on the way to victory in the war for life.”  



