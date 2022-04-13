The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Frej visits Kosovar children in Israel getting life-saving treatment

The two children, Anisa and Florim, were both born with a congenital heart disease that can't be treated in Kosovo.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 03:50

Updated: APRIL 13, 2022 03:51
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej meeting Anisa and Florim, two children who were brought from Kosovo to Israel by Save a Child's Heart to undergo life-saving cardiac care at Wolfson Hospital. (photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)
Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej meeting Anisa and Florim, two children who were brought from Kosovo to Israel by Save a Child's Heart to undergo life-saving cardiac care at Wolfson Hospital.
(photo credit: SAVE A CHILD'S HEART)

Before his historic visit to Kosovo, Israel's Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej alongside Kosovar Ambassador to Israel Ines Demiri met with two Kosovar children in Israel receiving life-saving health care in the Jewish state.

The two children, Anisa and Florim, were both born with a congenital heart disease that can't be treated in Kosovo. As a result, they were brought to Holon's Wolfson Medical Center by Save a Child's Heart for cardiac care during the month.

Frej and Demiri wished the two children a Ramadan Kareem and good health as they undergo their treatment.

Kosovo was one of a series of Muslim-majority countries to establish relations with Israel in 2020, though the normalization was separate from the Abraham Accords and was part of a US-mediated agreement between Serbia and Kosovo. The country also became the first Muslim-majority state to establish an embassy in Jerusalem.

Frej said he considers it of “great importance in strengthening the ties between Israel and this Muslim state.”

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022. (credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY) Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej visiting Kosovo, April 12, 2022. (credit: REGIONAL COOPERATION MINISTRY)

The Israeli minister is expected to join Kosovo’s health minister on a visit to a local hospital to which Israel has donated 90 wheelchairs. In addition, he will meet with Israeli doctors working with the Israeli humanitarian organization Save a Child’s Heart who traveled to Kosovo to diagnose children who need heart surgery.

Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.



