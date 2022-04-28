The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

This simple test will check if you’re at a healthy weight

Want to know if your weight is high and endangers your health? A really simple and quick method can tell you if you need to lose weight.

By WALLA!
Published: APRIL 28, 2022 17:13
Woman standing on bathroom scale measuring her weight (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Woman standing on bathroom scale measuring her weight
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

There are many magic formulas when it comes to our health. But the simplest might be to keep our waistline half the height. This is the new advice of health experts to fight excess stomach mass in the wake of a global obesity crisis.

It's no secret that abdominal obesity is associated with a higher risk of type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to experts. And now, for the first time, the British National Institutes of Health and Care Excellence says people should be encouraged to measure their waist-to-height ratio. Measuring the waist circumference is incredibly simple to apply - no formulas or calculations. Just measure, and anyone can do it themselves.

Dr Paul Crisp of NICE said the updated guideline is a "simple and effective way" for people to manage their health. He adds: "Our committee found that a clear advantage of using a waist-to-height ratio is that people can easily measure it themselves, interpret the results and seek medical advice if they are at increased health risk.”

Waist to healthy height ratio is classified as 0.4 to 0.49. A ratio of 0.5 to 0.59 puts people at increased risk for health problems, while 0.6 or higher puts them at the highest risk. This means that a woman who is 1.70 meters tall with a waist circumference of 78 cm will be relatively healthy. But a waist above 85 cm will already push her into the unhealthy range.

Such a measurement of waist circumference compared to height can be used as a substitute for people whose BMI (body mass index) is confusing. BMI doesn’t account for the percentage of fat or muscle composition in your body, so it often gives very wrong feedback. If you’re a professional athlete for example, your BMI will be high because your body is made up of a larger than average muscle mass, and muscle weighs more than fat.

BMI chart. (credit: REUTERS)BMI chart. (credit: REUTERS)

More weight around the abdomen is an important sign of having to consume fewer calories or burn more. Because most people know their height, and their waist size appears on clothing labels, it may be a simple tool."



Tags health overweight Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Russia wants to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood - Ukrainian official

Ukrainian ombudswoman for human rights Lyudmila Denisova speaks with journalists before the arrival of detained crew members of Ukrainian naval ships, which were seized by Russia's FSB security service in November 2018, outside a court building in Moscow, Russia July 17, 2019.
5

China developing means of saving Earth from asteroids - report

An asteroid is seen near Earth in this artistic illustration.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by