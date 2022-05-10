Israeli egg producers are rife with numerous health and safety concerns, sparking fears of sanitation problems and the possible spread of zoonotic diseases, the latest state comptroller report found.

The situation was found to be especially bad in the North, where chicken coops were found to be a host to a number of severe diseases at a much higher rate compared to the rest of the country.

The most notable of these diseases is bird flu, a large outbreak of which struck Israel in late 2021. While this was likely brought to the country by migratory birds, it still heavily spread throughout chicken coops in the North and necessitated mass culling. To that end, Israel's Agriculture Ministry was forced to cull around one million birds in poultry farms throughout the country.

This was necessary, as bird flu is a Zoonotic disease, meaning it could have made the jump from animals to humans - in fact, this has occurred in several countries worldwide already.

A cagy issue

The plight affecting Israel's chicken coops is influenced by several factors, but one very large factor is the prevalence of cage coops.

On average, Israeli chicken coops produce 2.2 billion eggs each year. However, according to the comptroller report, 94% of all hens laying these eggs are housed in cage coops.

For context, the number of hens laying eggs for consumers in the US is just 70%, and in the European Union that number is just 48%.

In the EU, though, the hens that are kept in these cage coops are at least kept in larger coops, where each hen has around 750 square centimeters to itself to lay eggs.

In Israel, however, 76% of these hens are kept in older coops that provide just 400 square centimeters of space.

But there are other problems facing egg production in the country.

A crisis in license

In August 2021, the state comptroller noted that around 91% of all chicken coops in Israel are unlicensed.

Further, recommendations made seven years ago on updating the regulations for chicken coops to be licensed in compliance with the most recent veterinary requirements have yet to actually be implemented.

Government decisions in 2007, 2010 and 2021 on updating the rules and regulations for egg production have also not been implemented at all, due in large part to disagreements with the operators of the coops.

What this means is that there is considerable worry that the vast majority of chicken coops in Israel are not meeting basic sanitary and safety requirements, posing a major risk to public health.

In light of the recent mass recall experienced by the Strauss Group food company caused by contamination of salmonella, itself a zoonotic disease, this is an especially grave concern for public health.

The price of eggs in Israel

Another serious issue regarding egg production in Israel is price.

As a basic staple, the price of eggs in Israel is controlled by the government. The reason for this, as noted by the State Comptroller's Report, is to make sure the prices are not raised by sellers or producers and to keep them affordable for the public.

And yet, despite this, the price of eggs in Israel is still very high - 41% higher than the average price of eggs in OECD countries and 72% higher than in the US.

And this is made worse by the extra costs resulting from the need to cull hens infected by diseases like bird flu.

Can anything be done?

Possible solutions do exist, but they will require government intervention.

The recommendation written by State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman is that Israel's egg producers be put in line with OECD recommendations as well as the decisions and recommendations of government and ministries.

This would, in part, include the formulating and implementation of a multi-year plan for non-caged hens, adequate disposal of garbage and waste from coops and maintenance of sanitation and safety standards.

This can help not only prevent the outbreak of Zoonotic diseases but in cutting the price of eggs in Israel to keep them closer to what they are in the US and Europe.