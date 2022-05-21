An extremely complex heart transplant was performed at Hadassah Hospital on Friday when a 76-year-old patient needed one and all the common procedures that the hospital usually provides did not suit the treatment that was required.

The patient arrived at Hadassah a few weeks ago with a severe heart defect and suffered from a severe vascular disease.

“Until two decades ago, access to patients who needed aortic valve replacement was a surgical approach that involved opening the chest and a long and difficult recovery," said Dr. David Flanner, director of the catheterization department at Hadassah Ein Kerem.

"The patient who came to us needed the valve transplant urgently and all the accepted and common options did not suit him due to various diseases from which he suffered. The case presented us with a real challenge and we realized we needed to think outside the box in order to save his life," Flanner continued.

The operation that was required had only been done in a few major centers around the world, where multiple surgeons are needed for the procedure. Both the patient and his family were notified of the unusual operation. With the lack of alternatives, it was decided that the operation was to be performed.

Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)

Flanner said that upon the success of the operation, without any complications, said that the procedure will be another treatment option for similar critically ill patients.

The patient has since been released for rehabilitation.