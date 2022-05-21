The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Unique heart transplant was performed successfully at Hadassah Hospital, first time in Israel

The operation that was required had only been done in a few major centers around the world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 21, 2022 04:32
View of the Hadassah hospital in Mount Scopus in Jerusalem on March 15, 2017. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
View of the Hadassah hospital in Mount Scopus in Jerusalem on March 15, 2017.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

An extremely complex heart transplant was performed at Hadassah Hospital on Friday when a 76-year-old patient needed one and all the common procedures that the hospital usually provides did not suit the treatment that was required.

The patient arrived at Hadassah a few weeks ago with a severe heart defect and suffered from a severe vascular disease.

“Until two decades ago, access to patients who needed aortic valve replacement was a surgical approach that involved opening the chest and a long and difficult recovery," said Dr. David Flanner, director of the catheterization department at Hadassah Ein Kerem.

"The patient who came to us needed the valve transplant urgently and all the accepted and common options did not suit him due to various diseases from which he suffered. The case presented us with a real challenge and we realized we needed to think outside the box in order to save his life," Flanner continued.

The operation that was required had only been done in a few major centers around the world, where multiple surgeons are needed for the procedure. Both the patient and his family were notified of the unusual operation. With the lack of alternatives, it was decided that the operation was to be performed.

Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)Hadassah-University Medical Center, in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (credit: Courtesy)

Flanner said that upon the success of the operation, without any complications, said that the procedure will be another treatment option for similar critically ill patients.

The patient has since been released for rehabilitation.



Tags hadassah hospital Surgery heart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by