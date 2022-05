Can having upright posture make you more confident? - study

Maintaining an upright posture could help people feel and behave more confidently, according to new research from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the University of Bamberg and the Ohio State University.

The research, published in APA Psychnet, combined data from 130 experiments, using statistical meta-analyses to determine whether posture changes people's self-perception.

The researchers found that there was a connection between upright posture and self-perception.

A MAN wearing a protective face covering performs a yoga exercise inside a park after some restrictions were lifted this week, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India. (credit: REUTERS)

"A dominant pose can, for example, make you feel more self-confident," personality researcher Professor Astrid Schütz from the University of Bamberg said.

The researchers also found a similar connection with behavior, including task persistence and antisocial behavior.