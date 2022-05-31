Eilat hospital to simulate multiple casualty incident in drill

Eilat's Joseftal Hospital will hold a drill to practice war and multiple casualty incidents on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The drill is planned to be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the community's clinics are set to function as usual until 10 a.m. at which point they will take part in the drill.

Included in the drill

The drill will simulate the conditions in which there would be multiple casualties. There will be constant activity of rescue vehicles, police and the military around the hospital, especially in the emergency room.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

There will also be activity of the regular staff as well as external participants in the drill.

Assuta emergency room (credit: Assuta Ashdod)

No orthopedic or surgical operations will be held on Tuesday except for urological operations while the work with admitted patients will continue as usual.

In the case of a genuine incident, the drill will end, and the incident will be attended to.