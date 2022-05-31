The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Eilat hospital to simulate multiple casualty incident in drill

Eilat's Joseftal Hospital will simulate the conditions surrounding a multiple casualty incident like war.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 31, 2022 04:17
Ambulances are seen at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 4, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Ambulances are seen at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 4, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Eilat's Joseftal Hospital will hold a drill to practice war and multiple casualty incidents on Tuesday, according to the Health Ministry.

The drill is planned to be held between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., and the community's clinics are set to function as usual until 10 a.m. at which point they will take part in the drill.

Included in the drill

The drill will simulate the conditions in which there would be multiple casualties. There will be constant activity of rescue vehicles, police and the military around the hospital, especially in the emergency room.

There will also be activity of the regular staff as well as external participants in the drill.

Assuta emergency room (credit: Assuta Ashdod) Assuta emergency room (credit: Assuta Ashdod)

No orthopedic or surgical operations will be held on Tuesday except for urological operations while the work with admitted patients will continue as usual.

In the case of a genuine incident, the drill will end, and the incident will be attended to.



