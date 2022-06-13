The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Snacking in front of a TV at the end of the day? It could be bad for your heart - study

A new study details exactly how detrimental it can be to people's health to sit in front of a TV at th end of the day and snack.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 13, 2022 19:23
A person sitting in front of a television, snacking; illustrative. (photo credit: JAN VASEK/PIXABAY)
A person sitting in front of a television, snacking; illustrative.
(photo credit: JAN VASEK/PIXABAY)

Did you find yourself at night sitting on the couch, watching TV and snacking on something small? And is this becoming a habit? A new study by researchers at the University of Cambridge found that more than one in 10 cases of heart disease could be prevented if people cut back on the amount of time they spend doing exactly that. 

The study

According to the researchers, more than one in 10 cases of coronary heart disease are preventable if people spend one hour less a day being static. But, if that's not possible, they suggest at least getting up and walking around to break the habit of sitting in place and watching for hours. Also, give up snacks and chocolates.

Dr. Young Hwan Kim, an assistant professor at the University of Hong Kong and a visiting researcher in the Epidemiology Unit of the Cambridge Medical Research Council, told the British news agency PA: "In addition to reducing the time you sit and watch TV, there are other things that can be done, like breaking the sequence of watching TV and doing some light exercises during breaks in the programs.”

"People should try to avoid snacks, especially high-calorie foods like chocolates. These measures can help mitigate the risk of developing coronary heart disease.”

Dr. Young Hwan Kim

Illustrative image of a person sitting in front of a computer playing a videogame. (credit: PXHERE) Illustrative image of a person sitting in front of a computer playing a videogame. (credit: PXHERE)

The most common symptoms of this disease are chest pain and shortness of breath which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

A computer is not a TV

In the study, published in the journal BMC Medicine, researchers found that 11% of cases of coronary heart disease could be prevented if people watched less than an hour of television daily, but they saw that people using computers had no clear risk. They used data from a UK Biobank study on 373,026 people and also examined genetic susceptibility to heart disease.

The team examined the differences between people watching TV and using a computer at leisure by evaluating their answers to questionnaires.

The findings during a 13-year follow-up showed that compared to more than four hours of television a day, there was a 16% lower chance of coronary heart disease if people watched less than an hour a day, regardless of genetic risk factors.

Those who watched two to three hours of television a day, there was a 6% lower risk of developing the condition compared to those watching more than four hours. The study found that spending leisure time in front of a computer didn’t affect disease risk.

The team suggested reasons for this, including that watching TV tends to occur after dinner, usually the meal with the highest caloric value per day, which leads to higher levels of fats and cholesterol in the blood.

People may also snack more in front of a TV than when using a computer, as watching TV tends to be longer compared to using a computer.

Coronary heart disease is the most common heart disease and the leading cause of death worldwide, so researchers are trying to help people prevent it by encouraging them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

This disease involves the contraction or blockage of arteries that supply blood to the heart as well as chest pain, shortness of breath and an increased risk of a heart attack.



Tags food television snacks Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
2

Israel makes dramatic upgrades to military plans to attack Iran

The IAF's F-35i at a base in southern Israel.
3

Israelis have a gas after claims Iran killed Mossad agent named 'Fart'

Mossad seal
4

59-year-old rabbi indicted on 7 counts of rape

Rabbi Moshe Yazdi, arrested on suspicion of sexual offenses against women is brought for a court hearing at the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court, on April 27, 2022.
5

Moscow chief rabbi fled Russia after refusal to support Ukraine war

Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by