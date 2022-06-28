The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

A new material could restore damaged nerves, heart pacing - study

New material developed in Haifa and Chicago could streamline medical treatments and accelerate the use of renewable energies.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 12:43

Updated: JUNE 28, 2022 12:54
The silicon membrane as seen before wrapping it around the heart or nerve tissue. The color you see is due to the porosity of the surface – pores that reflect and absorb the different wavelengths of light in a non-homogeneous way, causing the different colors of the rainbow to appear. (photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)
The silicon membrane as seen before wrapping it around the heart or nerve tissue. The color you see is due to the porosity of the surface – pores that reflect and absorb the different wavelengths of light in a non-homogeneous way, causing the different colors of the rainbow to appear.
(photo credit: JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH)

Damage to the peripheral nervous system that connects the brain and spinal cord to other parts of the body can lead to disabilities including paralysis, numbness and chronic pain. Although peripheral nerves can regenerate, this is slow with limited success. 

One of the solutions for the treatment of damaged nerves is electrical stimulation, the effectiveness of which has been demonstrated in many research studies. The problem is that this method usually involves performing an invasive procedure that can damage the body’s tissues. 

Now, a new material developed in a joint study between the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa and the University of Chicago paves the way for the restoration of damaged nerve tissue and heart pacing through an external light source on the body. The new development could eliminate the need for electrode transplantation.

How does it work?

Near-infrared light projected into the body hits a membrane composed of the new material that will then photo-activate the damaged nerve tissue or heart. The peer-reviewed study, entitled “Porosity-based heterojunctions enable leadless optoelectronic modulation of tissues” and published in Nature Materials, was led by Assistant Prof. Menahem (Hemi) Rotenberg of the Technion’s Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and Prof. Bozhi Tian of the University of Chicago.

The researchers created a new semiconductor device in a flexible, ultra-thin membrane configuration that interfaces well with biological tissues. The idea is to use this membrane to wrap the damaged nerve tissue — or in the case of heart pacing — wrap the heart itself. This step will be carried out as part of the surgery that is necessary in any case in the if there is such damage.

“Our development is a photovoltaic material that converts light energy into electrical energy that affects nerve tissue,” explained Rotenberg. “In the article, we demonstrated the efficacy of the new substance in two different contexts – heart pacing and the activation of the peripheral nervous system,” he said. 

“In the context of heart treatments, for example, the use of such a device can allow temporary cardiac pacing for post-operative rehabilitation and avoid the use of a temporary electrode to be inserted into the heart. Because the membrane we developed is made of a silicon-based material that absorbs in the body without any toxic effect, there is no need for further surgical action to remove it from the body.” 

The new material is a “therapeutic window” that allows the medical team to have an external impact on the tissues of the patient’s body, he continued.

The uniqueness of the material the team developed is the formation of a semiconducting diode junction from a single type of silicon. A diode is a two-terminal electronic component that conducts current primarily in one direction. This characteristic is highly unusual, as diodes are usually made by interfacing two types of silicon. 

Semiconductors are based on energetic gaps that determine their level of conductivity; they are usually made up of n-type materials, which contribute an electron to the material, and p-type materials that take an electron from the material and leave a hole instead; the connection between the two materials creates an efficient interface called p-n junction, which is the building block of electronic devices and solar cells.

Because the membrane we developed is made of a silicon-based material that absorbs in the body without any toxic effect, there is no need for further surgical action to remove it from the body.

Prof. Menahem Rotenberg

The connection between the two different materials is a very complex technological challenge, so the discovery is very important because a diode is made only of p-type silicon, and the junction is built of ordinary silicon, and porous silicon.

The new material was created serendipitously, recalled Rotenberg. “I accidentally used a metal tweezer in the laboratory that provided iron ions to the solution – something I did not plan to happen. The iron ions turned out to catalyze the creation of nanopores on the surface of silicon.” 

The development may be useful outside of medicine

Beyond the medical field, the new development is expected to contribute significantly to various applications, as in the field of renewable energies. Since renewable energy sources such as the sun are volatile and do not operate at constant intensity throughout the day, energy storage becomes a major challenge in promoting their use. One of the new trends is the production of hydrogen via the decomposition of water with solar radiation, because the hydrogen produced is a storable energy source. Rotenberg hopes that the new material he developed with his colleagues will speed up the development of more advanced and efficient solar devices.



Tags technion scientific study Research and development Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

The four horsemen of the apocalypse - opinion

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin arrives at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics, in February.
3

Was the fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine effective? -study

Vials containing the corona vaccine and a syringe are displayed in front of an Israeli flag.
4

Remember the rocket that crashed into the moon? It left a mark or two

A rocket body impacted the Moon on March 4, 2022, near Hertzsprung crater, creating a double crater roughly 28 meters wide in the longest dimension. LROC NAC M1407760984R; image enlarged 3x
5

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

Elderly hand (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by