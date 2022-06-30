The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ukrainian child receives vital care from Israeli doctors

On his first shift at the clinic, Dr. Or managed to make a huge impact on one family's journey.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 06:29

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 06:34
Dr. Omer Or operates on 10-year-old Alexandra on the Ukrainian-Polish border. (photo credit: COURTESY OF HADASSAH CLINIC)
Dr. Omer Or operates on 10-year-old Alexandra on the Ukrainian-Polish border.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF HADASSAH CLINIC)

Physicians from Hadassah Medical Center at the Przemysl refugee camp on the Ukraine-Poland border performed surgery on a young Ukrainian girl earlier this week. 

10-year-old Alexandra came to the clinic suffering from severe pain in her foot due to an ingrown toenail left untreated for two months. She was unable to walk on her foot, and had been in extreme non-stop pain for weeks. 

Dr. Omer Or, an onco-orthopedic surgeon at Przemsyl explained, "The mother told us that Alexandra was examined several times while the family was on the run. Everyone understood how much she was suffering, but no one wanted to take responsibility and operate on the girl under the complex conditions of the refugee camps." 

The pain stops at the border

Dr. Or, who had just arrived at the camp and was on his first shift at the clinic, saw that Alexandra's pain must stop with him.

"Your kindness will continue to accompany us on the path that awaits us going forward; you are an inspiration."

Alexandra's family's message to Dr. Or
Jewish refugees from Kyiv arrive at a refugee camp 100 kilometers west, closer to the Polish border, February 24, 2022. (credit: UKRAINIAN JEWISH COMMUNITY) Jewish refugees from Kyiv arrive at a refugee camp 100 kilometers west, closer to the Polish border, February 24, 2022. (credit: UKRAINIAN JEWISH COMMUNITY)

"I collected the appropriate equipment that we have in the camp clinic, thanks to the donations that Hadassah raised from all over the world. I prepared a sterile field, and, no less important, I explained to the girl and her parents what I was going to do." 

The medical team performed the procedure under local anesthesia, and the leg was treated and bandaged. The staff gave detailed instructions to Alexandra's parents for post-surgical care; they were clearly relieved, happy to exchange recovery work for their daughter's pain and tears. 

The most rewarding part

Dr. Or explained that the best part for him was "as soon as I finished the surgery. She and her mother did not stop thanking me for the treatment that finally, after months, stopped the severe pain in the leg."

Alexandra and her family expressed deep gratitude to Dr. Or and the staff of the Hadassah clinic. "We will remember you forever, for the rest of our lives. You reached out when we needed it most, at the difficult moment when our daughter could not cope with the terrible pain. We did not see any light at the end of the tunnel. Thank you very much, Dr. Omer. Your kindness will continue to accompany us on the path that awaits us going forward; you are an inspiration."



