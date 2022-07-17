The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Oxycontin supplements don’t help solve relationship issues, study finds

Oxycontin-based nasal sprays have been marketed as helping people better control their emotions – but this study proves otherwise.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 17, 2022 05:32
THE BOOK explores the meaning of the sexual relationship in Judaism. (photo credit: PEXELS)
THE BOOK explores the meaning of the sexual relationship in Judaism.
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Oxycontin, a naturally-produced neuropeptide that regulates emotions and behavior, has recently been marketed as a potential solution to save and improve relationships, with Oxycontin-based nasal sprays claiming they can help people better control their emotions.

A new University of Essex study published in the Royal Societies journal disproves said claims, as their research showed the Oxycontin spray had no impact on the over 100 men who participated in the study. 

“We found that in healthy young men, those who completed our computer-based emotion training program were better at recognizing some emotions, but those who had oxytocin showed no benefit,” said study co-author Dr. Katie Daughters of Cardiff University.

Drugs vs Therapy

Researchers recruited 104 healthy men with an average age of 19 to participate in the study. Some were given the Oxycontin spray or a placebo, while others were selected to complete an accredited emotional training program or a “placebo” mock training program.

The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY) The brain (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

Participants were rapidly shown images of people expressing emotions on their faces and were asked to determine the emotion expressed by the facial expression. While participants of the training program were more adept at identifying sad and angry faces, oxytocin had no effect whatsoever.

“Our study serves as an important reminder that oxytocin may not always be the most effective tool when trying to improve the social lives and mental health of others," Daughters declared. 

Daughters added that more research regarding oxytocin's effect on women and on those who suffer from psychological disorders is needed, emphasizing that they hope the Oxycontin hormone will be able to help those who suffer from disorders that affect emotional recognition, such as autism spectrum disorder, schizophrenia and post-natal depression.

“There are lots of studies examining whether oxytocin can increase a particular desired outcome, but relatively few studies have actually compared whether oxytocin is better than something else which is also designed to increase the same outcome,” said Daughters.



Tags drugs relationships scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Security alert for Jewish community in San Antonio, Texas lifted

FBI headquarters building is seen in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018
2

Ohio lawmaker wants to teach the Holocaust ‘from the perspective of the Nazis'

Part of the skyline of Akron, Ohio, May 2020.
3

Massive dangerous asteroid Bennu not solid rock, like ball pit - NASA

This mosaic of the asteroid Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft that was in close proximity to the asteroid for over two years.
4

Church of the Holy Sepulchre excavation unveils remains from Constantine's time

Remains dating back to the period of Roman Emperor Constantine at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher have been uncovered in excavations carried out in conjunction with a complex two-year project to repair and restore pavement stones of the ancient church.
5

Russia building new laser weapon to disable foreign satellites - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to launch a new large-scale production facility at the plant of Bratskchemsyntez drugmaker owned by Pharmasyntez Group, via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 26, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by