Simple blood test could predict schizophrenia, psychotic attacks - study

For the first time in the world, researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HUJI) and Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC) in Jerusalem have discovered that brain cells die in a psychotic attack such as schizophrenia – and a simple blood test will make it possible to predict such an event and treat it.

The groundbreaking discovery allowed researchers to identify significant brain damage during a psychotic attack when they compared the patients to healthy subjects. This is the first time in the world that a biological marker for psychosis has been found. The test could lead to early detection, diagnosis, early intervention and appropriate treatment for schizophrenia.

This first brain research of its kind was led by Dr. Asael Lubotzky, a senior pediatrician in SZMC’s neuropediatric unit as part of a doctoral dissertation supervised by two researchers from HUJI’s Faculty of Medicine – Prof. Yuval Dor and Prof. Ruth Shemer – and in collaboration with psychiatrists from the Eitanim Mental Health Center, Dr. Ilana Pelov and Prof. Yoav Cohen.

The article has just been published in the journal eLife under the title “Elevated brain-derived cell-free DNA among patients with first psychotic episode – a proof-of-concept study.”

Helping schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a common, severe and debilitating psychiatric disorder. Despite extensive research, there has not been any biological marker that can aid in its diagnosis and prediction of how it will take its course. This makes early detection and intervention impossible, they wrote. Psychosis is the first presentation of schizophrenia that usually leads to the diagnosis. Although psychosis typically onsets during adolescence and young adulthood, there is a growing amount of data that shows underlying biological changes, beginning years prior to the psychotic symptoms. Thus, identifying biomarkers that will allow early diagnosis and therapeutic interventions is of the highest importance.

“Imaging studies suggest brain volume loss around the onset and over the first few years of schizophrenia, and apoptosis [cell death] has been proposed as the underlying mechanism. Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) fragments are released into the bloodstream following cell death. Tissue-specific methylation patterns allow the identification of the tissue origins of cfDNA. “We developed a cocktail of brain-specific DNA methylation markers biochemical process where a DNA base, usually cytosine, is enzymatically methylated at the 5-carbon position. An epigenetic modification associated with gene regulation, DNA methylation is of paramount importance to biological health and disease,” they continued.

Dr. Asael Lubotzky (credit: YONATAN ZINDEL/FLASH 90)

In the course of life, aging processes, environmental influences and lifestyle factors such as smoking or a poor diet induce biochemical changes to the DNA. Frequently, these lead to DNA methylation, a process in which methyl groups are added to particular DNA segments, without changing the DNA sequence. Potential interpretations of these findings include increased brain cell death, disruption of the blood-brain barrier or a defect in clearance of material from dying brain cells. Brain-specific cfDNA methylation markers can potentially assist early detection and monitoring of schizophrenia and thus allow early intervention and adequate therapy.

The Jerusalem researchers examined dozens of psychiatric patients, 29 of them with a first psychotic attack. Shortly after the attack began, blood samples were taken from them by Pelov and compared to 31 samples from healthy subjects without psychiatric illness. The clinical findings were collected and analyzed by the two Eitanim doctors.

“In our bodies, there are over 200 different types of cells, and when they die, they release free-flowing DNA segments into the bloodstream. A liquid biopsy is a unique blood test that when analyzed can reveal a lot of information about the origin of the dead cells.” Dr. Asael Lubotzky

“When we compared the blood tests of patients with a psychotic attack and the samples of healthy people of the same age, we saw a dramatic and statistically significant increase in DNA levels from brain sources in patients with the attack compared to the healthy ones, recalled Lubotzky. “In our bodies, there are over 200 different types of cells, and when they die, they release free-flowing DNA segments into the bloodstream. A liquid biopsy is a unique blood test that when analyzed can reveal a lot of information about the origin of the dead cells.”

There has been no biomarker for brain damage, so it has not been possible to detect or track psychiatric or brain disease through blood tests, unlike other systems in our body – such as liver enzymes or troponin to kill myocardial cells and the like. “In neurological medicine, we try to treat brain diseases that enable us to understand, even if partially, the mechanisms of brain damage. The world of mental illness is more obscure, and there is a tremendous effort to try to locate and investigate brain mechanisms that explain the pathologies and psychiatric illnesses.”

Previous studies have shown that in patients with schizophrenia, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans can show a change in brain volume, a finding that indicates a loss of brain tissue. But until now, it has never been known whether brain damage occurs during a psychotic attack and brain cells die. “In this study, we were able to trace brain cell damage that occurs at the beginning of the psychotic attack. This discovery has tremendous potential for detecting and monitoring other brain diseases,” they wrote.

Scientifically, the findings have other fascinating explanations besides an increase in brain-cell mortality. For example, the blood-brain barrier is known to prevent certain substances from penetrating the bloodstream into the cerebrospinal fluid and vice versa. “It is possible that people who have a psychotic attack suffer damage to this system, so there is a leakage of cerebral DNA into the blood, but the issue requires in-depth investigation.”

Lubotzky was a platoon commander in the IDF’s Golani Brigade and is the author of the Israeli bestseller, From the Wilderness and Lebanon which describes his experiences during the Second Lebanon War. Published in 2008, it became a best-selling book, won critical acclaim and was translated into English in 2015. He was severely wounded in the infamous Battle of Bint Jbeil when an anti-tank missile hit his vehicle. The book also documents his struggle through numerous operations and a protracted period of rehabilitation during which he learned to walk again. As a result of his experiences during his hospitalization, he decided to study medicine and despite a permanent disability that requires him to walk with crutches, he has since become an SZMC. A second book, Not My Last Journey documenting the life story of his grandfather –the partisan and Irgun officer Iser Lubotzky, was published in 2017. Dr. Lubotzky was awarded the Leitersdorf Prize for the Arts in 2017.