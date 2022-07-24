The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Wear contact lenses? You could be facing vision loss, Israeli researchers say

What can contact lenses do for you, how are they dangerous, and when should you stop wearing them? A new Israeli study examines the popular glasses replacement.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JULY 24, 2022 16:09
Illustrative image of a contact lens. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Illustrative image of a contact lens.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Complications caused by wearing contact lenses, including infections, mechanical problems, allergies, the lack of oxygen transfer and a rise in intraocular pressure can cause irreversible damage to vision, according to an article published in the Hebrew-language journal of the Israel Medical Association, Harefuah.

Teens aged 15 to 19 are the largest high-risk group, as younger ones are usually supervised by parents who take them for ophthalmological monitoring. Those in their late teens tend not to observe hygiene rules including handwashing before touching them and proper soaking of lenses in antiseptic solutions. They also tend not to change the lenses on time or they wear them while sleeping when they should be removed. 

What does the science suggest?

Optometrists Nir Ardinest and David Berkow and ophthalmological surgeon Dr. David Landau of the ophthalmology department at Hadassah University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem reported that there are an estimated 300,000 wearers of contact lenses in Israel, and their average age is 30,3 years +/-10.8 years. More than six out of 10 are females. 

In 2020, 15% of wearers were using them for the first time. The most common types are soft contact lenses, rigid gas-permeable contact lenses made from firm plastic and disposable/frequent replacement contact lenses. Just four percent were hard glass lenses; 22% were soft lenses made of hydrogel and 24% made from silicone. 

Illustrative image of contact lenses. (credit: PIXABAY) Illustrative image of contact lenses. (credit: PIXABAY)

What are soft lenses made of?

Soft lenses made of soft plastic are more comfortable than hard lenses because they hold more water, and many also provide protection from ultraviolet light. They are usually disposable and can be thrown away after a short period of use, generally every two to four weeks or daily, depending on the type of lens prescribed. Being able to have a fresh pair of lenses means less chance of infection, less cleaning and more comfort, especially for people whose eyes naturally produce more protein that clouds lenses.

While most people choose soft contact lenses because of their benefits, there are also some disadvantages. Soft lenses easily absorb pollutants like lotion or soap from your hands, which can irritate your eyes. They are also more fragile than hard lenses and can rip or tear easily. The most recent types of soft contact lenses to hit the market include daily — disposables worn only once without the need to clean them and silicone extended-wear disposables.

Soft contacts need to be properly disinfected whenever they are worn by soaking them in a disinfecting or multi-purpose solution overnight.

Rigid gas-permeable lenses (hard contact lenses) are more firm than soft lenses and therefore more durable. Unlike older versions of hard lenses, rigid gas permeable lenses are made with silicone polymers, allowing oxygen to circulate to the cornea of the eye. Compared to soft contact lenses, hard contacts maintain their shape better and offer a clearer vision for some types of corrections. They are also extremely durable and easy to take care of. But wearers of this type should be aware that there is a 10-to-15-times-greater risk of developing corneal ulcers – a serious infection – that may damage vision if not treated.

Can you wear contacts to sleep?

Sleeping in any contact may decrease the flow of oxygen to the cornea and lead to a serious eye infection that can harm your sight. reshaping of the cornea may occur. The amount of time needed to adjust to hard contacts often repeats itself after not wearing them for as little as a day, so to achieve maximum comfort, one has to wear them every day.

In the past, continue the Hadassah experts, it was assumed that switching from hydrogel lenses to silicone lenses would reduce the incidence of complications, but this is not the case. The use of reusable lenses — weekly or monthly – that are produced from more advanced materials has not reduced complications. 

Contact lens papillary conjunctivitis is the most common allergic complication, with affected wearers complaining about redness, itching, irritation and pain. Solutions with first-generation preservatives such as thimerosal or chlorhexidine caused wearers severe reactions if they were used at too-high concentrations.

Wearing contacts up to the age of 45 is the leading cause of infections of the cornea (microbial keratitis) in Western countries and is the most serious complication that can cause loss of vision, they write. Some of the pathogens, especially Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, are so virulent that they can destroy the cornea within just a few days. 

More people are ordering contact lenses online, and this has increased complications because many wearers don’t get examined regularly by professionals, the authors warned. 

Complications are the main reason that wearers stop using contact lenses, even if they don’t endanger sight. They concluded that lenses should always be removed immediately the moment that they cause discomfort, redness, irritation, pain or blurred vision and a professional must be consulted. 



Tags medicine scientific study Eyes research Eye Diseases Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

Couple indicted for raping daughter to profit from pregnancy

Illustrative image of an arrest.
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
5

'Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel' - armed activist in video

Conservative political commentator, writer and lawyer Ben Shapiro speaks at the 2018 Politicon in Los Angeles, California on October 21, 2018. The two day event covers all things political with dozens of high profile political figures.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by