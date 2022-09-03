The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Researchers find link between Monkeypox and myocarditis - study

A patient diagnosed with Monkeypox developed acute myocarditis, according to a new study.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2022 04:41
Endomyocardial biopsy specimen. Extensive eosinophilic infiltrate involving the endocardium and myocardium (hematoxylin and eosin). (photo credit: KURT DEB, BEHRUS DJAVIDANI, ET AL./CC BY 2.0 (HTTPS://CREATIVECOMMONS.ORG/LICENSES/BY/2.0)/WIKIMEDIA)
Endomyocardial biopsy specimen. Extensive eosinophilic infiltrate involving the endocardium and myocardium (hematoxylin and eosin).
(photo credit: KURT DEB, BEHRUS DJAVIDANI, ET AL./CC BY 2.0 (HTTPS://CREATIVECOMMONS.ORG/LICENSES/BY/2.0)/WIKIMEDIA)

A 31-year-old man diagnosed with Monkeypox developed acute myocarditis, implicating heart inflammation as a possible complication of the viral disease, according to a new study published in JACC: Case Reports.

Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, which is related to the virus that causes smallpox and is transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, respiratory droplets or lesions. Like smallpox, symptoms of monkeypox may include pimples or blister-like rashes on the hands, feet, face or genitals.

The patient went to a health clinic five days after developing symptoms of the disease, including fever, lesions, myalgia and malaise, and was diagnosed with Monkeypox using a PCR swab of a lesion. Three days later, the patient returned to the clinic reporting chest tightness that could be felt in the left arm.

According to the study, a combination of clinical presentation and noninvasive diagnostic findings such as cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) abnormalities can be used to diagnose myocarditis.

An ECG showed cardiac abnormalities and lab tests showed increased levels of C-reactive protein, high-sensitivity troponin I, creatine phosphokinase (CPK) and brain natriuretic peptide (BNP), potential markers of heart injury.

An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022 (credit: CYNTHIA S. GOLDSMITH, RUSSELL REGENCY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) An electron microscopic (EM) image shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virus particles as well as crescents and spherical particles of immature virions, obtained from a clinical human skin sample associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak in this undated image obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2022 (credit: CYNTHIA S. GOLDSMITH, RUSSELL REGENCY/CDC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

“Through this important case study, we are developing a deeper understanding of monkeypox, viral myocarditis and how to accurately diagnose and manage this disease,”

Julia Grapsa, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of JACC: Case Reports

Julia Grapsa, MD, PhD, editor-in-chief of JACC: Case Reports said that researchers used CMR mapping, a method of imaging that the researchers noted is "the noninvasive gold standard for the diagnosis," to confirm that the patient had myocardial inflammation and acute myocarditis.

“Through this important case study, we are developing a deeper understanding of monkeypox, viral myocarditis and how to accurately diagnose and manage this disease,” she said.

Status of the patient

The patient was discharged from the clinic after making a full recovery in one week. The researchers noted that more research is needed regarding the relationship between monkeypox and heart injury.

"We believe that reporting this potential causal relationship can raise more awareness of the scientific community and health professionals for acute myocarditis as a possible complication associated with Monkeypox and might be helpful for close monitoring of affected patients for further recognition of other complications in the future," the study read.



Tags health disease heart cardiovascular Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
2

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
3

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by