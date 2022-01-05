The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

COVID-19 booster reduces myocarditis cases among Israeli children

The Health Ministry announced only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 youngsters aged 12 to 15.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 5, 2022 17:27
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Children receive their dose of Covid-19 vaccine, at a Clallit vaccine center in Jerusalem on December 21, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Only two cases of myocarditis were reported in Israel among 44,000 youngsters aged 12 to 15 who received a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.
The heart inflammations developed by two male teens were both mild, the ministry said.
Studies have shown that while the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine marginally increases the risk of heart inflammation, the risk is higher among those infected with the coronavirus.
Israel has played a leading role in studying the effects of COVID-19 vaccines, as the fastest country to roll out two-dose inoculations to a wide population a year ago and one of the first to give third shots as boosters.
It is now administering fourth doses to people over 60, health workers and immunocompromised patients.
The data is being watched closely by other countries, including the United States, where the US Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 12-15-year-olds.
A representative MRi image of a patient suffering from myocarditis after a corona vaccine (credit: Courtesy) A representative MRi image of a patient suffering from myocarditis after a corona vaccine (credit: Courtesy)
An advisory panel to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss boosters for that age group.
Around 60% of Israel's 9.4 million population is fully vaccinated, nearly all with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot, meaning they have either had three doses or are within six months of their second dose.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday changed its testing and quarantine regulations in what it described as an effort to protect vulnerable populations as infections fueled by the Omicron coronavirus variant have soared.
Daily cases hit a record high on Tuesday with nearly 12,000 infections reported and they are expected to continue rising over the next few weeks. Hospitalizations have also climbed but at a slower pace. 


Tags Israel children Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

David Amsalem's vile speeches should have us all concerned - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Hasan Ismaik

US, UK, Israel should help form an Arab NATO - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Emily Schrader

2021 proves that antisemitism manifests as anti-Zionism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Noam Solomon

Can Israel become a global biotech leader?

 By NOAM SOLOMON
Susan Hattis Rolef

An Israeli cultural war is ongoing in the Knesset

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new part in human anatomy - study

Human skull (illustrative).
2

‘Israel could be completely unprotected against COVID-19 in a month’ - report

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem.
3

Chaim Walder dead in suspected suicide following rape allegations

Chaim Walder
4

Israel's Iran question: To strike or not to strike? - opinion

An Israeli F-15 fighter jet is seen from behind at Uvda Airbase in southern Israel.
5

Ali Express says it will not serve Palestinians beginning in 2022

Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, laughs during an event at the Tel Aviv University, Israel May 3, 2018

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by