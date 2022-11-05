The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israeli elementary school student receives same vaccine twice in two weeks

The incident occurred due to a misunderstanding between the school and the FEMI Premium nurse who came to vaccinate the children ahead of the winter.

By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 11:18

Updated: NOVEMBER 5, 2022 11:19
A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
A child receives the COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary Maccabi healthcare center in Rehovot on Monday.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Seven-year-old Yair Montag, a student at Kaplan elementary school in Petah Tikva, was forced to receive the same vaccinations twice in two weeks.

The incident occurred due to a misunderstanding between the school and the FEMI Premium nurse who came to vaccinate the children ahead of the winter. 

FEMI Premium is a health services company responsible for all school vaccinations across Israel. It was also responsible for operating COVID-19 PCR tests conducted at Ben-Gurion Airport in 2021 and caused a scandal after thousands of incoming passengers reported that they have not received the results of their PCR tests after a prolonged period of time.

Child mistakingly receives double vaccine dose

Montag's attempts to alert the nurse to the fact he had already received his vaccinations two weeks prior fell on deaf ears. When the child asked the nurse to speak with his mother to confirm his claims, she replied that she already had.

However, after the nurse vaccinated the student, it was revealed that the nurse did, in fact, speak to a mother - the mother of another student, also named Yair.

Israeli school students receive Covid-19 vaccine injection, at Hadassim primary school in Tzur Hadassah, December 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli school students receive Covid-19 vaccine injection, at Hadassim primary school in Tzur Hadassah, December 19, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Moreover, it was later discovered that second child, whose mother spoke with the nurse, was the unvaccinated student.

Israeli child's mother blames 'negligent nurse'

Later on the day of the vaccination, the twice-jabbed student reported feeling unwell and in pain. "He said his arm was in pain from the vaccination...I did not understand how he is still in pain two weeks since he was jabbed," Yair's mother explained.

"I was only alerted to this scandal after my son referenced that he was vaccinated twice in a conversation with his grandmother," she continued, "this is the case of a negligent nurse who filled a form with the wrong child's name."

"I asked the school for the nurse's details only for them to tell me they don't even know her name...today it was my child, tomorrow it could be yours."

The Petah Tikva school's administration reported the incident to the relevant authorities, including the Health Ministry, saying the incident is being examined by all the parties involved.



Tags Israel petah tikva school Vaccinations Israelis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by