Sweet success in Ben & Jerry’s-MDA blood donor project

To sweeten the project, Ben & Jerry's set up ice-cream carts at four blood donation stations across the country where anyone who donated blood received free ice cream.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 3, 2023 15:53
ONE OF the MDA-Ben & Jerry’s donation stations. (photo credit: ASSAF LEV)
ONE OF the MDA-Ben & Jerry’s donation stations.
(photo credit: ASSAF LEV)

Ben & Jerry’s Israel and Magen David Adom have begun a joint project to raise awareness and encourage young people to join MDA’s regular pool of blood donors in Israel.

To sweeten the project, Ben & Jerry’s set up ice-cream carts at four blood donation stations across the country where anyone who donated blood received free ice cream.

Locations included the Dizengoff Center, where 71 units of blood were donated; in Rishon Lezion, which collected 119 units; at Rupin Academic College, where 80 people donated units of blood; and at the Knesset, which collected 120 units. The donated blood can conceivably help save the lives of about 1,000 people in less than two months.

Able to save the lives of around 1,000 people in under 2 months

MDA vice president of blood services Prof. Eilat Shanar said, "In order to maintain a proper blood supply in the State of Israel, MDA's blood services are required to collect about 1,000 blood units from volunteer donors every day. We are very happy about the cooperation with Ben & Jerry's and we hope to continue this activity in other places throughout the country and encourage more and more people to donate blood and save lives."

“In order to maintain a proper blood supply in the State of Israel, MDA’s blood services are required to collect about 1,000 blood units from volunteer donors every day. We are very happy about the cooperation with Ben & Jerry’s and we hope to continue this activity in other places throughout the country and encourage more and more people to donate blood and save lives.”

Prof. Eilat Shanar
The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis (Illustrative). (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)The IDF holds a blood drive in light of the coronavirus crisis (Illustrative). (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to Ben & Jerry’s Israel marketing VP Roy Don, “We see great importance in collecting blood donations that may save lives, and we will continue with this activity throughout the year in central centers such as universities, colleges, municipalities, malls and shopping centers.”



