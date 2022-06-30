The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Ben & Jerry's denounces Unilever's move to stay in Israel

Last July, the company stated that it would no longer allow its products to be distributed to Israelis in the West Bank and east Jerusalem - this would effectively have boycotted all of Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 01:25

Updated: JUNE 30, 2022 01:27
BEN & JERRY'S has succumbed to BDS pressure and will no longer sell its ice cream in the West Bank (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
BEN & JERRY'S has succumbed to BDS pressure and will no longer sell its ice cream in the West Bank
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Late Wednesday night, Ben & Jerry's tweeted their dissatisfaction with Unilever's announcement that they would continue selling ice cream throughout sovereign Israel and the West Bank.

Last July, the ice cream company stated that it would no longer allow its products to be distributed to Israelis in the West Bank and east Jerusalem - this would effectively have boycotted all of Israel.

The announcement from Ben and Jerrys' parent company on Wednesday explained that Unilever sold all of its Ben and Jerry's business interests in Israel to Avi Zinger, owner of licensee American Quality Products Ltd. Thus, the ice cream could be sold from the river to the sea without involving the Ben and Jerry's America. As Ben and Jerry's tweet explained, they "will no longer profit from Ben & Jerry's in Israel."

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Ben & Jerry's full statement

"We are aware of the Unilever announcement. While our parent company has taken this decision, we do not agree with it."

Ben & Jerry's Twitter statement

"We are aware of the Unilever announcement. While our parent company has taken this decision, we do not agree with it. Unilever's arrangement means Ben and Jerry's in Israel will be owned and operated by AQP. Our company will no longer profit from Ben & Jerry's in Israel."

"We continue to believe it is inconsistent with Ben & Jerry's values for our ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the company added.



Tags West Bank boycott Ben & Jerry's Unilever
