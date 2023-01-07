The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Can women sniff out single men?

Single men smell more intense and look more masculine to single women - but why?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2023 13:16
Man with Hyperhidrosis sweating very badly under armpit (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Man with Hyperhidrosis sweating very badly under armpit
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Single men emit a stronger body odor - and women can smell it, especially when single.

This is the result of a peer reviewed study published by Australian researchers at Sydney's Macquarie University in the Frontiers in Psychology medical journal.

For the study, women rated single men's smells as stronger and found their faces more masculine compared to men who had partners. Eighty-two women aged 18–35 years rated the smell and the faces of six different males in the same age group. 

Higher testosterone smells

The researchers based the study on the premise established by previous research, showing that single males have higher testosterone levels than partnered males and that this correlates to stronger body smells.

So how did the study determine smell intensity? Participants each received a white T-shirt for the test. Their instructions included to avoid smelly food (onions, garlic) for 24 hours before testing and not to use perfumed products while wearing the shirts.

HUMANISM DRAWS upon a religious belief – that God invested Man with superior and uncommon potential. (credit: Lachlan Dempsey/Unsplash)HUMANISM DRAWS upon a religious belief – that God invested Man with superior and uncommon potential. (credit: Lachlan Dempsey/Unsplash)

They then wore the shirt for a whole day while working up a specified amount of sweat through physical activity. Afterward they returned the shirts to a sealable bag and stored them in a freezer. These shirts were then sniffed by women, who were asked to rate them according to the intensity of the smell.

The reason for the singles' stronger smell seems to lie in their endocrinology (e.g., low or high testosterone levels) which can be a evolutionary signal for fitness, viability or availability of a potential mate.

A previous study concluded that single males have higher levels of testosterone than partnered males because of sexual competition.

Smell can play an important evolutionary role in determining partner compatibility.

Human body odors have been shown to signal kinship, sickness and genetic compatibility. Some infections and diseases can cause smells so unique that doctors can even recognize and diagnose them by smell.

Body odors are also influenced by the type of food which is consumed, with one study showing that frequent meat eaters are smellier than people keeping a non-meat diet.

What is the conclusion?

For women to be able do detect chemical signals connoting men who already have partners and so to differentiate easier between single and partnered men can have evolutionary advantages. They can for example avoid males who have no resources to offer them and instead continue the hunt for a suitable partner.

But in the end, researches also could not exclude another, simpler explanation: Singles shower less.

The more intense smell of single males may simply come from poorer hygiene and health.



Tags healthy eating singles in israel science scientific study hygiene Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by