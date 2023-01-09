The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Eating almonds daily can boost your recovery after strenuous activity

In a controlled trial researchers found that daily consumption of almonds leads to a change in metabolism and helps to recover faster.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: JANUARY 9, 2023 16:35

Updated: JANUARY 9, 2023 17:01
Almonds - in shell, shell cracked open, shelled, blanched. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
Almonds - in shell, shell cracked open, shelled, blanched.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

For those who exercise regularly, eating almonds every day immediately increases the level of beneficial fats in their blood and boosts muscle recovery among “weekend warriors” who participate in physically strenuous activity only on weekends or part-time.

A randomized controlled trial published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition under the title “Almond intake alters the acute plasma dihydroxy-octadecenoic acid (DiHOME) response to eccentric exercise” showed that female and male participants who ate 57 grams of almonds daily for one month had more of the beneficial fat 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-DiHOME) in their blood right after a session of intense exercise than control participants.

This molecule, a so-called oxylipin (oxidized fat) is synthesized from linoleic acid by brown fat tissue, and has a beneficial effect on metabolic health and energy regulation.

Prof. David Nieman, director of the Appalachian State University Human Performance Laboratory at the North Carolina Research Campus, said that not only did those who ate almonds have more beneficial fat in their blood immediately after exercising than control volunteers but “they also reported feeling less fatigue and tension, better leg-back strength and decreased muscle damage after exercise” than those who didn’t eat almonds.

The trial

The clinical trial involved 38 men and 26 women between the ages of 30 and 65 who didn’t engage in regular weight training. About half were randomized to the almond-diet group and the other half to the control group, who daily ate a calorie-matched cereal bar.

Weight training (credit: INGIMAGE) Weight training (credit: INGIMAGE)

The researchers took blood and urine samples before and after the four-week period of dietary supplementation. Performance measures included a 30-second anaerobic test, a 50-meter shuttle run test and vertical jump, bench press and leg-back strength exercises. Additional blood and urine samples were taken immediately after this 90-minute session of exercise and daily for four days afterward.

After each blood draw, the participants filled out the “Profile of Mood States” (POMS) questionnaire to quantify their mental state and rated their delayed onset muscle soreness – pain and stiffness felt after unaccustomed or strenuous exercise – on a 10-interval scale.

As expected, the 90-minute exercise led to an increase in the volunteers’ self-reported feeling of muscle damage and muscle soreness, as well as an increased POMS score, indicating self-reported decreased vigor and increased fatigue, anxiety and depression.

Nieman and colleagues concluded that daily consumption of almonds leads to a change in metabolism, down-regulating inflammation and oxidative stress from exercise and enabling the body to recover faster.

“We conclude that almonds provide a unique and complex nutrient and polyphenol mixture that may support metabolic recovery from stressful levels of exercise. Almonds have high amounts of protein, healthy types of fats, vitamin E, minerals and fiber – and the brown skin of almonds contains polyphenols that end up in the large intestine and help control inflammation and oxidative stress,” Nieman concluded.



Tags healthy living healthy eating sports exercise Nutrition Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
3

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
4

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
5

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by