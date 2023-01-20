The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

A chilling concern: Could you be allergic to cold?

Recently, the rain and cold have shown that Israel, a desert country that is hot and dry for nine months of the year, does get some winter weather.

By WALLA!
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 11:47
People play in the snow in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel. February 18, 2021. (photo credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)
People play in the snow in the Golan Heights, Northern Israel. February 18, 2021.
(photo credit: MICHAL GILADI/FLASH90)

While around the world, blistering cold snowstorms have been raging for weeks and especially in the last few days, winter has finally roused itself and arrived in Israel.

For some people, the cold season means feeling pain as the body can experience more than just frozen fingers, but an actual allergic reaction to the freezing weather.

"Cold urticaria," or allergy to cold, is an allergic reaction of the skin to exposure to cold, which happens following exposure to cold air or water. In some cases, symptoms can appear even after drinking something cold or eating food served cold.

Why does this happen?

In most cases, the cause of the allergy's development is unknown, but sometimes it is inherited which indicates a genetic predisposition. For some people, urticaria appears following a trigger that affects the immune system, such as a viral infection or certain types of cancer

For cold allergies, an "ice cube test", in which an ice cube is placed on the patient's skin for several minutes to see if it causes a red and swollen bump on the hand, is appropriate. If the applied area turns red and swollen, the diagnosis is cold urticaria.

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative) (credit: MAXPIXEL) Woman blowing nose (Illustrative) (credit: MAXPIXEL)

It is unclear how widespread this phenomenon is exactly. one European study concluded that its prevalence in the population is about 0.05%. Allergic manifestations of rash are much more common than anaphylactic shock caused by cold urticaria.

Symptoms

The most common symptom of this allergy is a red and itchy rash on the skin, a burning sensation while the skin heats up, headaches, fatigue, anxiety, joint pain, swelling, etc.

In more severe cases it can cause anaphylaxis. In this condition, the blood pressure drops sharply and the airways close, which causes severe breathing difficulties. 

Such a severe reaction will usually be caused by exposing the whole body to the cold. Also breathing problems, fainting and swelling of the tongue and throat may occur.

Treatment

An allergic reaction develops when, in response to the cold, the immune system releases chemicals called histamines, which cause an inflammatory reaction. Treatment is antihistamines and steroids and of course, avoiding colds by staying at home or wearing very warm clothes and not eating really cold foods.



Tags Israel winter health Assuta Health Allergies
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by