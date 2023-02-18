The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Why you need an earlier bedtime in the winter - study

A new peer-reviewed study says that humans need to schedule an additional hour of sleep during the winter months.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 18, 2023 00:04
THE SIMPLE but inspirational act of donating a high-riser bed stood out (illustrative). (photo credit: MASAAKI KOMORI/UNSPLASH)
THE SIMPLE but inspirational act of donating a high-riser bed stood out (illustrative).
(photo credit: MASAAKI KOMORI/UNSPLASH)

A new peer-reviewed study, published in Frontiers in Neuroscience, has found that humans experience longer REM sleep in the winter. 

REM stands for Rapid Eye Movement and is a stage of sleep associated with dreaming and memory consolidation, according to sleepfoundation.org. 

During this sleep stage, the body’s heart rate speeds up and breathing can become irregular. The body also lowers its muscle tone to prevent the dreamer from injuring itself through acting out dreams.

Despite the disturbances and year-round reduced light in urban areas, the study found that people’s sleep cycle adjusts seasonally. 

On average, people sleep an hour longer during the winter than the summer. The REM stage of this sleep was on average 30 minutes longer during the winter.

The 2breathe device and app records and modifies breathing rates for better sleep (credit: 2BREATHE)The 2breathe device and app records and modifies breathing rates for better sleep (credit: 2BREATHE)

The study

A team of scientists, from Charité Medical University of Berlin, recruited 292 participants. The participants underwent polysomnographies, which is a test used to diagnose sleep disorders.

The participants went to sleep in a special laboratory and were asked to sleep naturally, without an alarm clock. Scientists then measured the quality and length of their snooze.

The study's significance 

Scientists and medical professionals are now recommending that people try to go to sleep earlier in the winter. It is thought that this might help people to better adjust to seasonal changes.

The team also found that insomnia was a more frequent problem towards the end of the year. 



