Pre-marathon coffee? Caffeine helps performance, studies find

A series of studies have found that consuming caffeine about an hour before physical activity improves performance – an interesting development ahead of the Tel Aviv Marathon on Friday, February 24th.

Caffeine and athletic endurance have come hand-in-hand for many years. Numerous studies have found that caffeine consumption can boost physical endurance during high-intensity exercises like running, cycling or swimming.

While espresso and black coffee are known to boost performance, it is important to note that milky or sugary coffee drinks, such as lattes and cappuccinos, do not contribute much in terms of caffeine intake.

With billions of cups of coffee consumed worldwide every day, caffeine is undoubtedly the most consumed performance-enhancing natural remedy on the planet.

Cup of coffee (credit: INGIMAGE)

How does caffeine affect athletic performance?

Researchers believe that the reason coffee and caffeine may improve our sports performance is that caffeine binds to receptors of various substances in the nervous system – specifically, caffeine inhibits the production of Adenosine.

Adenosine is an organic compound whose absorption by certain nerve cells slows down the activity of the nerve cells, thus inducing fatigue. Thus, caffeine can bind to the same receptor sites and block adenosine and thus feel less pain and fatigue.

Studies have also shown that caffeine aids in muscle recovery following physical exertion – thus reducing muscle pain that could result from high-intensity exercise.

Therefore, the science says that drinking a cup of coffee before training or before the race will allow you to be more alert and sharp.

How much coffee should runners drink before the race?

A recommendation issued by the International Society of Sports Nutrition claims that between 3-6 mg of caffeine should be consumed per 1 kg of body weight. It is also possible to consume up to 9 mg of caffeine per 1 kg of body weight, but no improvement in sports performance is seen above this amount of caffeine intake.

When is the ideal time to drink coffee before the race?

Studies show that drinking coffee 60 minutes before the race is the most optimal time to receive the maximum benefit from caffeine.

"Indeed, there are many studies that have been conducted over the years regarding the contribution and effect of drinking coffee on their performance in the fields of sports, and we are happy that the awareness among the public is increasing and as a result the consumption of coffee before each workout,” said Yoni Federman, CEO of the Landwer Coffee Company.

“I personally participate in the marathon tomorrow and plan to drink my coffee black an hour before departure. I wish us all a fun race and great success," Federman declared.