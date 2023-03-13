The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

WFPHA warns Israel: Judicial reforms could imperil int'l standing

The letter urged Herzog to exert full moral leadership and constitutional authority” to stop the reforms.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 12:34
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2023. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2023.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The World Federation of Public Health Associations has sent a letter to President Isaac Herzog warning that the judicial reforms proposed by the current government could endanger public health and harm Israel’s international standing.

The letter, signed by WFPHA President Prof. Luis Eugenio de Souza and sent over the weekend, is meant to “express solidarity with health professionals in Israel whose professional autonomy and independence are under threat,” the letter stated.

De Souza praised Israel’s governance and health system for setting an example for the world and the country for being committed to “providing all citizens with the highest health standards and principles of equity and ethical, medical, and scientific excellence, as enshrined in the constitution of the World Health Organization and ratified by the State of Israel.”

But he wrote that he was “alarmed by the drive of Israel’s present ruling coalition to weaken the independence of the judiciary to eliminate essential checks and balances on the executive branch’s power.

“The proposed changes, if enacted, will alter Israel’s regime by eliminating basic protections for human rights,” De Souza wrote. “Passing the proposed reforms would imperil Israel’s international standing.”

The letter urged Herzog to “exert your full moral leadership and constitutional authority” to stop the reforms and ensure the country’s commitment to health for all of its people.



Tags health isaac herzog israeli politics Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by