The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israeli hospitals regularly overcrowded, not enough investment from gov't

Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center asked Magen David Adom not to bring urgent patients to its emergency department until further notice because it is at 300% capacity.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 17:19

Updated: MARCH 13, 2023 17:23
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Overcrowded hospital emergency rooms are a chronic condition in hospitals around the year throughout Israel due to the serious lack of governmental investment in health services that makes the country look very bad in comparison with other OECD countries. 

Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center (SZMC) asked Magen David Adom (MDA) not to bring urgent patients to its emergency department until further notice because it is at 300% capacity. Instead, it asked that such patients be taken to other hospitals in the area.

SZMC spokesman Yossi Gottesman said the overcrowding and request to send emergency patients to other hospitals arose from the many winter diseases. Many are hospitalized in wards that need further hospitalization where there are no available beds. In addition, there is a lack of continuous hospitalization beds in geriatric hospitals, so acute patients have to remain at SZMC.

Prof. Kobi Assaf, head of the Center for Emergency Medicine at Hadassah University Medical Center in Ein Kerem, told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that its own emergency departments, both adult and pediatric and in Ein Kerem and on Mount Scopus, are also seriously overcrowded. “We have received more patients as a result of the SZMC request. We only very rarely ask MDA not to bring emergency patients here, and we are not allowed by law to send away any emergency patient who comes to our door, and it is against our philosophy.”

Assaf could not explain the large number of emergency patients at this time. “The winter has been rather mild. It isn’t too cold or too hot. It isn’t the COVID-19 virus. We get only one patient on average per day, compared to nearly 30 during the height of the pandemic. It isn’t accidental poisoning during pre-Pessah (Passover) cleaning. I can’t put my finger on it why the departments are so crowded now,” he told The Jerusalem Post in an interview.

People are seen in front of the entrance to the emergency room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)People are seen in front of the entrance to the emergency room at the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Jerusalem (credit: REUTERS)

“Compared to OECD, the number of hospital beds per thousand is among the lowest, and the number of physicians and nurses on duty is among the lowest, about half the average.”

Prof. Kobi Assaf, head of the Center for Emergency Medicine at Hadassah University Medical Center

Hadassah has 70 recognized beds in its adult emergency department in Ein Kerem, and there are 150 patients there now, said Assaf. “I just walked through it an hour ago. Our pediatric emergency department is also full, with 16 in 14 official beds and more waiting outside. A hospital can’t tell ambulances not to bring children. But even if they are treated in emergency rooms and have to be admitted to hospital departments, we often don’t have room for them and people still lie in corridors.”

In general, the Israeli health system and especially the emergency departments around the country have not received the budgets they deserve. The cancellation almost 20 years ago of the parallel tax in which employers contributed to the healthcare of their workers by then-finance minister Benjamin Netanyahu forces senior Health Ministry officials to beg the Treasury for money every year, but the amount granted is always inadequate, Assaf agreed. 

“Compared to OECD, the number of hospital beds per thousand is among the lowest, and the number of physicians and nurses on duty is among the lowest, about half the average. The number of beds per person is among [the] lowest,” Assaf said. “So patient turnover is very fast, and there are nosocomial diseases – infections spread inside the hospitals themselves due to overcrowding.”

Medical system seeing unprecedented advances

The Hadassah emergency physician added that along with the aging of the population, there has been a tremendous positive change in medicine in recent years. “Oncology patients are getting biological drugs. People with lung cancer used to die quickly, but now they survive for four or five more years. They are still not healthy, so they go to emergency rooms with side effects and other problems. Even patients in their 90s and 100 are now routinely treated in emergency rooms; we never used to see them.”

Assafe said Hadassah Ein Kerem is planning on doubling its emergency department within two or three years so more space will be available for treating the growing needs of the population.



Tags Jerusalem hospital shaare zedek medical center israeli hospitals Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by