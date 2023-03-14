Healthcare workers suffer post-COVID burnout, endangering their health

More than 677 million COVID-19 cases and 6.8 million deaths have been reported around the world – and incredibly, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 115,500 of those who died between January 2020 to May 2021 worked in the healthcare system – nurses, doctors, technicians, maintenance workers and more.

A team of 23 experts in the US and Canada – and Prof. Charles Sprung, a long-time, US-born anesthesiologist and expert in critical medicine at Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem who was corresponding author – wrote “A Consensus Report from a Subcommittee of the Task Force for Mass Critical Care-Systems Strategies to Sustain the Healthcare Workforce” that has just been published in the journal Chest. The long article includes recommendations to governments and health systems on how to cope with the significant problem.

They consolidated data on factors impacting mental health, burnout and moral distress in healthcare workers to propose necessary actions to help prevent these issues and promote workforce resilience, sustainment and retention.

The result was 197 statements that were synthesized into 14 major suggestions organized into three categories: mental health and well-being for staff in medical settings; system-level support and leadership; and research priorities and gaps.

What did they find?

NEW STUDIES are starting to show that the combination of economic hardship and loneliness is pushing people in Israel and internationally over the edge. (credit: CREATIVE COMMONS CC0)

The team found that 12% to 89% of healthcare workers suffered from increased anxiety; 16% to 82% from depression; three to 69% from burnout; seven to 73% from post-traumatic stress disorder; three to 50% from emotional exhaustion; and eight to 96% from sleep disturbances.

They found that while signs of burnout can overlap with other conditions, such as depression, it typically involves exhaustion, alienation and decreased performance. “This has led to a crisis in healthcare workers' staffing,” they wrote.

The triggers for these manpower problems include direct contact with infected patients; fear of infection or transmission of infection; the lack of key supplies like ventilators and personal protective equipment; inadequate beds for patient care, triage of patients and ethical and end-of-life decisions; information and communication problems; high work demands with low work control; perceived inadequate training; inadequate rest; the inability to care for one’s family; and visitation limitations.

By pushing health systems and workers to the breaking point, the pandemic revealed how overburdened these systems and healthcare workers’ functioning within them already existed.

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced in July 2021 that $103 million would be allocated to address burnout and strengthen resiliency in the healthcare workforce and fund hospitals, professional associations and other groups to identify strategies for the promotion of mental health and resiliency amongst the workers.

A Task Force for Mass Critical Care (TFMCC) composed of physicians and advanced practice provider specialists in critical care, infectious disease, pediatrics, emergency medicine and hospital medicine; nursing specialists; and pharmacy and methodology experts were asked to make recommendations.

What are the suggestions?

The suggestions included: Ensuring that healthcare workers have significant input into alterations of clinical operations, including policies regarding shift scheduling and care assignment, including rotation among demanding and less-demanding jobs; flexible scheduling, regular training for disaster response; readily available psychological support, and a culture of safety where staff can communicate concerns without fear of retribution can enhance baseline resilience. “This decentralization of decision-making can encourage transparency and fairness in policy development,” they wrote.

Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020 (credit: NATI SHOCHAT/FLASH 90)

The number of healthcare staffers around the world existed before the pandemic and has been exacerbated by it, with high proportions considering leaving their professions because of pandemic stressors. To encourage them to stay and new employees to join, loan-repayment programs, tax benefits and support for childcare should be offered, plus an overtime limit of no more than 50% over standard work hours and ideally no more than 25%.

They noted that globally, the majority of healthcare workers are women, including 88% of nurses, 44% of physicians, 68% of physician assistants, 89% of nurse practitioners, 61% of respiratory therapists and 60% of pharmacists in the US alone. As most of them take care of families, they need support.

“Therefore, we suggest health systems ensure compliance with mandated rest periods; adequate respite between day and night shifts; strict adherence to the 12-hour shift including sign-out times; opportunities for staff physical fitness; mental health breaks and/or debriefs following stressful events like workplace assault and peer illness or deaths; and development of models for healthcare worker engagement.