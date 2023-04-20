The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

What is a newborn scrunch and why's it so important for a newborn baby?

When babies fall asleep in a particular position, this affects the way they observe the world. This is what it means.

By DANIEL SARANSKY/WALLA!
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 14:35
Illustrative image of a newborn baby (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Illustrative image of a newborn baby
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

If you recently gave birth, you're familiar with the Health Ministry's recommendation not to lay newborns on their stomachs without supervision in order to avoid the risk of cot death. 

Yet some parents allow babies to lie on their stomachs, and if you're one of them, you must have noticed an interesting position. When babies are on their stomachs, their legs are tucked in, and their hands are clasped under the chest. This is the newborn scrunch.

Why do babies do that?

Dorit Ben Meir, diagnostician and therapist for motor development, sleep counseling and infant massage, explains that babies are used to being in this position in the womb, and now this is one of the most important developmental stages in the first year of the baby's life.

This position is physiological, and babies will naturally get into it for about the first six weeks after birth.

Baby boy in sleeping on bed (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)Baby boy in sleeping on bed (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

Besides the natural inclination for babies to be in the position they're used to from the womb, another reason babies choose it is that it helps them regulate their world and become comfortable with their new environment. 

Imagine lying on your back at home, unable to move. Ask someone at home to walk around, speak loudly, laugh, turn lights on and off several times, stand over you and activate different stimuli. Most likely, you would feel very uncomfortable.

Scrunching allows babies to regulate the stimuli of the house around them and to start getting to know the new world at their own pace, with a maximum sense of security. 

You can preserve this feeling when you carry a baby in your arms in a cradle position, and when a baby is in a carrier next to you. As babies start to grow, they'll begin to develop motor skills from this position and will learn to understand where their bodies are in relation to the world around them.

This article was written in partnership with the JAMA parenting app.



Tags health Health Ministry Babies Baby Birth
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
5

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by