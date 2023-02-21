This baby was born weighing 7 kilograms

Whoever said being a woman is hard must not have expected this: A mother in Brazil gave birth to a baby that was 60 centimeters tall and weighed 7.3 kilograms.

Cleidiane Santos dos Santos, 27, gave birth to her son via C-section on Wednesday, January 18 at Padre Colombo Hospital in Parintins in the Amazon state.

Santos was at the hospital for just a routine consultation. However, the doctors soon realized that the baby was way too big for her to carry to term, so they delivered the child via C-section. Luckily, both mother and child are in good health.

Think this is an unreasonable weight for a baby? There have been cases of babies born that weighed over eight kilograms and one who was born weighing more than 10 kilograms.

So why was the baby born so heavy?

The baby's unusual size is likely due to the fact that the mother has diabetes.

In fact, the baby is so large that the hospital had to collect donations for new clothes since the baby is too big for the ones his parents brought. The hospital also had to collect diapers meant for children aged nine months to a year for this newborn.

"I didn't expect this surprise. I thought he would be four kilos, but he turned out to be seven kilos," the mother said. "I want to thank the staff at Padre Colombo Hospital who gave me strength and took care of me since I arrived here. If it wasn't for them, I don't know what would have happened to me."