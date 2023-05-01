The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

The researcher is an anti-aging expert who has been dealing with the subject for years. How has Harvard researcher David Sinclair reversed his aging?

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: MAY 1, 2023 02:57
Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative) (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

Harvard University molecular biologist David Sinclair is 53 years old. But according to him, DNA tests say he's only 43. 

His secret is that he supposedly was able to rejuvenate himself, literally de-aging, after taking up just four simple daily habits.

Biological age is measured on cell health, not based on how long you've been alive. Sinclair noted that he started this new healthy routine when he was in his 30s, a time when he drank too much and was overweight.

So what's his secret?

Speaking to Insider, Sinclair said "My calculated biological age has been going down for the past decade or more to a point where I'm predicted to live at least a decade longer than I would have if I hadn't done anything. So it's never too late."

He continued, telling Insider "Nobody wants to be sick for a decade or have cancer that drags on or be frail. What we're really talking about is preventing those things, or squeezing them into the last bit of life." 

Can our biological sands of time be reversed, rejuvenating us from aging? (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY) Can our biological sands of time be reversed, rejuvenating us from aging? (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

Sinclair has made waves in the anti-aging field. He's authored a book on the subject and has done the rounds on the podcast circuit over the years. His company, Tally Health, sells kits to help you test your biological age.

What are David Sinclair's four steps for reversing your aging?

1. Run three times per week

Physical activity is the cornerstone of nearly all anti-aging programs. This is because it helps maintain muscle, boost heart health, avoid obesity and reduce inflammation – all things that can cause cell aging. 

Sinclair said he always tries to do aerobic exercise at least three times a week, which can include swimming, running, brisk walking or cycling. He even uses a standing desk to make sure he sits less. 

2. Intermittent fasting

Sinclair also advocates intermittent fasting to slow down aging.

Doing this means that calorie intake will be limited to just a few hours. This can increase insulin sensitivity, help protect against diabetes and help cells flush waste products from the body. All of these can help prolong one's lifespan.

 "I try to pack my main meal into a few hours a day, whenever possible," Sinclair said to Insider. "And that period of fasting has also had great benefits on my estimated biological age." 

3. Drink green matcha tea twice a day

Another thing Sinclair does is drink two cups of green matcha tea each day. This tea is known for its antioxidants that can help limit cell damage, but it is currently unknown if it can slow aging in humans. Scientific research has yet to produce evidence in support of this claim.

Sinclair said that molecules in tea can, among other things, prevent cancer and touted its anti-inflammatory properties.  

He also said he takes two resveratrol tablets each day, with his research saying the compound – found in red wine and cocoa, among other things – can reduce inflammation and prolong one's lifespan.

Other studies, though, have yet to find any evidence for this.

4. Reduce stress and avoid "idiots"

Stress and annoyance from being around "idiots" can reduce someone's life expectancy, Sinclair said, since it can lead to chronic stress and increased inflammation. The latter of these consequences can raise one's risk for heart disease, obesity, sleep problems and accelerated aging.

Sinclair's solution is to set aside "quiet time" each day and avoid working with idiots. 



Tags health harvard university aging exercise diet
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Senior Iranian Ayatollah Abbas-Ali Soleimani assassinated - report

Abbas-Ali Soleimani
2

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
3

United flight to Israel forced to turn back after Israeli fights with crew

A Boeing 767-322ER aircraft of United Airlines takes off during cold winter weather from Zurich Airport near Ruemlang, Switzerland, December 14, 2022.
4

Jerusalem terror attack: Seven wounded in car ramming, terrorist killed

The scene of a car ramming terrorist attack next to the Mahane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, Israel, on April 24, 2023.
5

US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker amid Tehran tensions

An oil tanker loads gas in Assaluyeh seaport at the Persian Gulf, 1,400 km (870 miles) south of Tehran, Iran May 27, 2006.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by