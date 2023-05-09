The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israel's Health Ministry warns about risks of medical procedures abroad

The Health Ministry warned the Israeli public about high risks associated with seeking medical and cosmetic surgeries overseas.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 9, 2023 13:04
Plastic surgery procedure being performed in an operating room. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Plastic surgery procedure being performed in an operating room.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israelis who travel abroad to save money on plastic surgery, dental work, hair transplants and other procedures may find themselves returning with serious complications that they desperately need to be treated in Israeli hospitals, the Health Ministry has warned. Some return with serious infections, lifetime scars and even the risk of death. 

Following a number of reports that it received on severe complications and significant hospitalizations after performing plastic surgery and other treatments abroad, it stressed that undergoing them abroad at private medical facilities and without sufficient supervision can harm health and cause severe damage. Turkey is the most popular country for Israelis who seek less-expensive treatments abroad. 

Health ministry advises further research before seeking treatment abroad

The ministry recommended that Israelis who nevertheless choose to undergo treatments abroad should check the success rates of the medical institution that carries them out; regulatory supervision in the country; and the quality of treatments offered abroad. It is recommended to make sure that the procedures are performed according to the accepted protocols. 

“In Israel, there is an excellent public health system that provides free services within the health services basket,” the ministry spokesman said. “There is no reason for an Israeli resident to seek medical care abroad except in rare cases in which special skill is required that does not exist in here. Going abroad for care should be coordinated with one’s attending physicians in Israel.” 

The Israel Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons’ Organization said in response to the ministry’s announcement that “we welcome the official about the warning to deter the public from undergoing medical procedures performed abroad. For the last six years, we have been receiving complaints about complications from operations performed abroad, and information that the plastic surgeons convey to it. Every year, an average of 80 Israelis who were treated abroad were rushed to emergency rooms and plastic surgeons here to deal with complications.”

Dr. Meir Cohen, chairman of the organization, explained that “it’s essential that the public understand that every procedure has risks and requires a period of recovery under the supervision of the plastic surgeon who knows how to prevent and treat complications in advance. It’s like driving a car without brakes. Sometimes you manage to halt but in other times, it ends very badly and requires repairs.” 



Tags health medical tourism Health Ministry Surgery
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by