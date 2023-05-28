The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Nahariya hospital inaugurates first of its kind automated hi-tech lab

The inauguration of the new automated biochemical and endocrinology lab at Galilee Medical Center marks a new era in lab testing.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 28, 2023 16:40
Prof. Masad Barhoum and Dr. Mona Shehadeh cut the ribbon inaugurating the renovated lab. (photo credit: RONI ALBERT/GALILEE MEDICAL CENTER)
Prof. Masad Barhoum and Dr. Mona Shehadeh cut the ribbon inaugurating the renovated lab.
(photo credit: RONI ALBERT/GALILEE MEDICAL CENTER)

Hospitals in the big cities usually are the first to bring innovation, but this time, the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya has inaugurated an advanced biochemical and endocrinology lab with state-of-the-art equipment and technology including automatic pre-analytical processing and operations that hospitals in the center of the country don’t have yet. 

Modernization of the hospital’s lab services will bring about the optimization of work processes and faster delivery, as well as provide increased safety and comfort for the laboratory division's staff.

The event began at the Engel Health Education Center with opening remarks by Dr. Mona Shehadeh, director of the lab division, and Prof. Masad Barhoum, director of the Galilee Medical Center

Modern medicine needs up-to-date testing

“Today our biochemical laboratory has entered a new era and is at the forefront of laboratory diagnostics in Israel,” said Shehadeh. “The world of medicine is going through technological revolutions at a dizzying pace, and we need to process laboratory tests with appropriate quality and speed because medicine is dependent upon laboratory testing.”

Prof. Masad Barhoum and Dr. Mona Shehadeh in the new lab. (credit: RONI ALBERT/GALILEE MEDICAL CENTER) Prof. Masad Barhoum and Dr. Mona Shehadeh in the new lab. (credit: RONI ALBERT/GALILEE MEDICAL CENTER)

She added that the new automated laboratory was built after years of in-depth thinking, identifying and mapping the challenges, streamlining processes and with the aim of increasing productivity while merging everything into a unified work environment with a common technological denominator.

Shehadeh thanked the medical center's management that made the renovation possible, and Ilex Medical Ltd., which installed the diagnostic system – the first of its kind in Israel. 

Barhoum congratulated the medical lab teams in general and the chemical lab in particular and noted their importance as a diagnostic tool for the treating teams. "The accuracy, speed and quality in which testing is carried out are of great importance,” he concluded. 



