The Israel Association of Public Health Physicians and Ear, Nose and Throat Physicians’ Society of the Israel Medical Association have called on Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and the Israeli Police to limit strictly the use of water cannon to control demonstrators. This “stun gun,” they explained, operates between five bar and 10 bar or more (a bar corresponds to the air pressure on the surface of the earth or a water column of 10 meters in height). When used with such pressures, there is possible injury to people, which includes direct injury to the body and secondary injury from secondary damage from the person slamming against a wall or falling to the ground.

Water cannons can cause hypothermia, direct trauma from the pressurized water, secondary injury from being knocked down or colliding with objects or injuries from chemicals and dyes dissolved in the water. These medical problems – along with practical and human rights concerns about communication, intimidation, indiscriminate and disproportionate use, and collective punishment – highlight water cannons’ potential for misuse, they continued.

Therefore, the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians and the call on the police to announce a curfew on the use of the stun gun until the investigation is completed and until lessons are applied to prevent the recurrence of serious injuries as a result of the use of the stun gun.

The risks and impacts of water cannon use

Water cannons were first used for crowd control in the 1930s in Germany and, by the 1960s, were frequently used during the civil rights protests in the US. They are now used worldwide as large truck-mounted hoses with little to no regulation, they said. The cannons are water hoses connected to either in-ground water supplies or mobile bladders (often on trucks). They propel streams of high-pressure water aimed at pushing back crowds or low-pressure streams intended to douse.

“There is a great risk in direct injury to the water stream inside for damage to the facial organs, including severe and irreversible damage to the eye, the eye socket and even blindness. This risk increases the higher the pressure and the shorter the range, the physicians continued. “The use of stun guns is currently allowed only if there is a disturbance of order with violent resistance to the police forces and/or the public. Its use can begin only with indirect spraying and the use of low pressures. To prevent serious health damage, it should be used only from a range of over 20 meters and the spray must not be done directly to a person’s head. In addition, it must not be shat at places where there is a real fear of injury to a person from incidental damage such as falling from high places or being thrown against a wall.”

Israeli Police uses water cannon to disperse demonstrators during protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Women who may be pregnant, the elderly and children should not be hit with the water spray. “Recently, we have witnessed serious injuries caused by the use of these stun guns, with injuries that included, among other things, damage to the eyes and the risk of blindness. These injuries are often severe and endanger the victim with irreversible damage and permanent disability. It is important to note that these risks are known and are documented in Israel and around the world. A thorough investigation is required while publishing the cases and the lessons learned to prevent the recurrence of injuries.”

Upholding the right to peaceful assembly

International human rights law protects the right to freedom of assembly, including the right to hold public or private meetings, marches, processions, demonstrations and sit-ins, they wrote. “The state has a duty to protect those exercising their right to peaceful assembly from any type of violence, including violence from law enforcement agents and counter-protestors. As long as the purpose of the assembly is peaceful, incidental violence does not discharge the state from this obligation to protect.”

Last week, former Israel Air Force pilot Udi Ori was interviewed on Channel 12 and Channel 13 TV from his bed at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. The colonel in the reserves had to undergo surgery to repair his right eye damaged by a water cannon while he stood on the sidelines at a Tel Aviv protest against the government’s plan to “establish a dictatorship with its judicial “reforms.” He said he will probably have to undergo more operations and that his recovery would take a long time.

From the investigation of the injured treated by the medical teams and from the videos of the injury, “it appears that the injuries occurred as a result of actions that violated police rules.”

The medical groups said they would like to participate in an urgent discussion in the Police Measures Committee to present their professional position. Copies of the letter were sent to Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov and the chief medical officer of the Israel Police.

Concerns raised by medical societies and human rights advocates

The chairmen of all the IMA’s 67 medical societies, as well as Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations (INCLO) also issued an official statement expressing “great concern the intensification of the process of erosion of the characteristics of democracy and public order in Israel. Modern medicine is an activity supported by science, the purpose of which is to bring relief to the illnesses of the body and mind, through advanced and equitable health services. Humane and ethical medicine is committed to strictly maintaining human rights, human dignity and human health, regardless of sector, gender, age or socio-economic status.”

The medical teams, they continued, “are committed to the principles of justice, equality and mutual aid. A democratic regime, including an independent and strong judicial system, decentralized governmental power and independent expert review, are necessary conditions for achieving the goals of medicine, its continued existence and prosperity. Democracy is a universal value and is not a political asset and cannot be sliced into pieces. The independence of the judiciary including independent legal advisers and a review of the authorities' decisions based on the grounds of reasonableness are a necessary and fundamental condition for the protection of the rights of the individual and society and the maintenance of professional standards in the public service.”

The Israeli medical societies, PHR and INCLO added that “elimination of the grounds of reasonableness on which many principles in medical care, medical administration and ethics are based the medical system, may allow arbitrary and unreasoned decisions to be made, with a conflict of interest and thereby harm the quality of medical care and proper administration. As doctors in the various health professions, we are committed to the values mentioned above. Before our eyes, the first evidences of damage to the medical system and health services in Israel are already emerging. In the spirit of the RA's statement From March 2023, which supports the independence of the courts, we oppose any legislation that violates these foundations and will work to prevent it in any legal and appropriate way.”