Israel Police closes off Ayalon highway ahead of judicial reform protest

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed the police to stop protestors from blocking the highway and disrupting traffic.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2023 17:42
Israel Police close off Ayalon Highway in anticipation of tens of thousands protesting against the judicial reform. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Israel Police close off Ayalon Highway in anticipation of tens of thousands protesting against the judicial reform.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Israel Police officers blocked off the Ayalon highway in preparation for the ninth Saturday night of protests in a row as thousands decry the judicial reform.

Over 1,500 people gathered at the Goma Junction near Kiryat Shmona in the north in the late afternoon, and thousands more were expected to go out to protest around the country later in the evening.

Ben-Gvir orders Israel Police to prevent protestors from blocking roads

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir ordered the police on Friday to prevent Saturday's protestors from blocking roads and disrupting traffic, reminding Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai in a letter that it is the minister's job to decide on policies and not commanders in the field.

On Wednesday, Ben-Gvir issued an identical order which led to violence in a large protest in Tel Aviv that was held as the override clause of the reform was being voted on in the Knesset's legislation committee. Police officers threw stun grenades into the crowd, causing one man to lost an ear, and dozens of others were arrested.

For over two months, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets every Saturday night to protest against the reform. Protests have also been held on days in which the legislation process for the reform was being advanced.



