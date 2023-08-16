The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Dog owners happy with pets despite bad behavior - study

At least two million dogs are adopted from shelters in the US every year; many dogs are also brought home by Israeli canine lovers.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 16, 2023 21:00

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2023 21:06
Shelter volunteer and dog interacting outside. (photo credit: HANNAH MACINTYRE/CREATIVE COMMONS)
Shelter volunteer and dog interacting outside.
(photo credit: HANNAH MACINTYRE/CREATIVE COMMONS)

People who adopt dogs from animal shelters are excited about their new pets. However, when shelter dogs followed at their new homes for six months after they were brought home were studied by researchers at Ohio State University (OSU), it was discovered that the pets showed negative behaviors like stranger aggression or training problems. 

Nevertheless, owner satisfaction remained high, with 94% of owners reporting their dog’s behavior as excellent or good, according to the study just published in the prestigious journal PLOS ONE by veterinarian Dr. Kyle Bohland and colleagues at OSU’s Veterinary Medical Center.

At least two million dogs are adopted from shelters in the US every year; many dogs are also brought home by Israeli canine lovers. Confinement in a shelter environment is stressful for dogs, resulting in measurable behavioral and physiologic changes, as they experience a new environment with new scents, sounds, unfamiliar people, and unfamiliar animals. 

They are also separated from people in the shelters to whom they were very attached. This stress can make shelter-housed dogs unhappy and contribute to behavior changes. Once adopted, another stressful adjustment period begins. Veterinarians and shelter professionals often refer to this period as the “honeymoon period” that can be a time of dynamic behavior changes. During times of stress and transition, a full picture of a dog’s behavior is not typically apparent until they are fully acclimated and comfortable in their new environment, which may be weeks or months after adoption. 

There is much more research on dog behavior while in the shelter compared to their behavior after adoption. Many shelters conduct formal behavior evaluations, but the evidence whether these tools actually predict future behavior after adoption is mixed. “This is particularly concerning because behavior problems have been consistently listed as the top reason for relinquishment of dogs to shelters and contribute to returns after adoption,” the researchers wrote.

An illustrative image of a Great Dane dog. (credit: INGIMAGE) An illustrative image of a Great Dane dog. (credit: INGIMAGE)

Bohland and colleagues surveyed the owners of 99 dogs adopted from five Ohio shelters from October 2020 to May 2021, checking in with owners seven, 30, 90, and 180 days after adoption. The dog owners were asked about the following problem behaviors, scoring each behavior as demonstrated by their dog from 0 to 4: excitability, stranger-directed aggression, owner-directed aggression, dog-directed aggression, familiar dog aggression, stranger-directed fear, nonsocial fear, dog-directed fear, touch sensitivity, separation-related behavior, attachment and attention-seeking, training difficulty, chasing, and energy levels. 

The surveys

Each of the four surveys asked owners about overall satisfaction with their dog’s behavior; any household changes since adoption; and if they still owned the dog. Stranger aggression behaviors were reported in 62% of dogs immediately following adoption, but in 77 % of dogs six months post-adoption

Reports of separation-related behaviors and attachment and attention-seeking behaviors decreased, presumably as the dogs became assured their owners would consistently return home. In addition, seven people returned their adopted dog during the study period. Despite undesirable behavior like stranger aggression and training problems, in the final survey, all of the dog owners reported that their dog adjusted to their new home extremely or moderately well; 94% rated their dog’s overall behavior as excellent or good, 6% as fair, and no owner reported poor/terrible behavior. About 75% of owners said they thought their dog’s behavior had improved over time.   “This is one of the most comprehensive studies, using multiple timepoints, to investigate post-adoption behavior in dogs. The findings help shelters counsel new dog guardians with more accurate information on what behavior changes to expect after adoption. This information will hopefully allow people to get help sooner for their dog’s behavior problems and keep more dogs in their adoptive homes,” the authors concluded. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
3

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
4

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
5

Rabbi Thau calls on followers to 'wage war’ on Israel's LGBT community

Rabbi Zvi Thau attends the "Yeshivot March" to call for the strengthening of Jewish identity in the State of Israel against the Conversion Law and Kashrut Law on January 30, 2022 in Jerusalem.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by