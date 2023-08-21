The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Israeli hospital can now use artificial heart device transplants

The left-ventrical-assist device (LVAD) helps pump blood from the lower left heart chamber, called the left ventricle, to the rest of the body.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: AUGUST 21, 2023 16:07
Tzafon Medical Center near Tiberias. (photo credit: Tzafon Medical Center)
Tzafon Medical Center near Tiberias.
(photo credit: Tzafon Medical Center)

The Tzafon Medical Center in Tiberias has been allowed by the Health Ministry to implant artificial left-ventrical-assist devices (LVADs) into the chest of cardiac patients whose own hearts are too weak to function and were at the end-stage of heart failure.  

The LVAD helps pump blood from the lower left heart chamber, called the left ventricle, to the rest of the body. A controller unit and battery pack are worn outside the body and are connected to the LVAD through a small opening in the skin.

It was good news for residents to treat end-stage heart failure patients who seek help in the north, said the Tzafon Medical Center, which was previously called the Baruch Padeh Poriya Medical Center. So far, only a few Israeli hospitals have received approval for the procedure, which is a life-saving treatment and is at the cutting edge of cardiac medicine. LVAD has been allowed only at the Hadassah-University Medical Center and Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem; Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa; Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer; and the Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus in Petah Tikva. 

How long can you have an LVAD in your heart?

Patients may remain with the device in the chest until a heart transplant is found, but some patients are treated with LVAD even though they are not candidates for heart transplantation. One can live with it for several years with it, and half of the patients survive more than four years with it inside. The hospital said that it is now evaluating the appropriateness of the treatment for several patients. 

The LVAD device is an electric pump-like device that is surgically inserted into the left ventricle and flows blood from the left ventricle to the aorta. The device supports the activity of the left ventricle of the heart and increases the output of the heart and thus prolongs the lives of the patients and also improves their quality of life. 

Prof. Edo Birati, head of cardiovascular medicine and surgery at Tzafon Medical Center. (credit: Tzafon Medical Center) Prof. Edo Birati, head of cardiovascular medicine and surgery at Tzafon Medical Center. (credit: Tzafon Medical Center)

Prof. Edo Birati, director of cardiovascular medicine at Tzafon Medical Center North Medical Center: "The new procedure allows comprehensive and advanced treatment for heart failure patients. This is really good news for the people of the north who until now had to travel to hospitals in Haifa and the center of the country. This is another important step in establishing the cardiovascular system at North Medical Center as one of the leading centers in the country."

Hospital director-general Prof. Erez Onn concluded that “the approval for the LVAD implantation is another stamp of quality that we receive from the Health Ministry as one of the leading centers of excellence in Israel, and certainly in cardiology in the North.” 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by