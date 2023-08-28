Innovative surgery helps Israeli woman talk again after 10 years

Shirli Aharon, a married 53-year-old mother of three from Eilat who owns an independent business dealing in translations can’t remember the last time she spoke regularly.

About a decade ago, she began to have difficulty speaking which got worse over time until she was unable to utter a single word continuously. Shirley began to withdraw more and more into herself until she stopped communicating with the environment.

She was diagnosed with spasmodic dysphonia, also known as laryngeal dystonia – a neurologic disorder that can affect the voice and speech.

What is spasmodic dysphonia?

It is a lifelong condition that causes the muscles that generate a person's voice to go into periods of spasm. In some cases, the disorder is temporary or can be improved through treatment. It most commonly begins when an adult reaches middle age, and women are affected more often than men.

A famous person who has the disease is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the 69-year-old Democratic Party candidate for US president, a US environmental lawyer, and politician who developed a raspy voice in 1996.

The disease is a voice disorder whose exact cause is unknown, but most cases result from a trigger in the brain and nervous system that can affect the voice. Sometimes it is caused by psychological stress. Although it isn’t life-threatening, it is life-changing for the few who have it.

A doctor is seen with a patient (illustartive) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Spasmodic dysphonia experts estimate the condition affects only 2% of the population and often strikes between ages 20 and 50.

The symptoms include breaks or interruptions in speech, often every few sentences; a hoarse, grating voice that can also sound strained or strangled or hoarse and breathy (known as adductor dysphonia); odd sounding speech that is difficult to understand; and gradual or sudden difficulty speaking. Some people have muscle tone problems in other parts of the body, such as writer’s cramp.

There has been no cure, but it has been relieved by Botox injections, working with a clinician experienced in the behaviors needed to produce a healthy voice, and most recently, with surgery.

The new surgical option developed by doctors in Japan for spasmodic dysphonia is a bilateral thyroarytenoid myectomy – excision of part of a muscle – after which fat tissue is removed from the abdomen and inserted into the vocal fold to fill in the muscle and to prevent scarring. This weakens the vocal folds bilaterally to prevent spasms.

“Losing my voice happened in a very long process during which I went to countless doctors in order to try to diagnose the problem and each time they would check me and tell me everything was fine and send me home without a diagnosis,” recalled Aharon. “I was very ashamed; every time I spoke, I felt my heart shrink inside. I would apologize to people for reasons why my voice was distorted or hoarse. It was terrible. I couldn’t talk to people from work and market my business, which hurt me financially. I had difficulty with the simplest things.

"Every day I had to make appointments for doctors and tests, talk to my family and husband, and the hardest part was that my daughter had to join me in shopping because I couldn't clearly and continuously say my phone number to the cashier at the supermarket.

"Everything turned into a nightmare."

Dr. Yael Oestreicher-Kedem and Shirli Aharon (credit: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center)

How the symptom was identified and treated

Until two years ago, Aharon went to an ear, nose and throat doctor in the community who diagnosed her disease. She was referred to Sourasky head-and-neck surgeon Dr. Yael Oestreicher-Kedem, who is the director of the voice and swallowing clinic.

Oestreicher-Kedem explained that people who suffer from the disease experience an abnormal contraction of the vocal cords when speaking, and therefore their voice sounds strained, broken and choked or weak and breathy depending on the type of dystonia. For patients with the disease, speaking involves a lot of effort and is sometimes incomprehensible.

Poor voice quality can lead to social isolation, a fear of speaking in society and loneliness. The disease usually appears during menopause and is more common in women, its incidence is an average of only five patients per 100,000 people, and due to its slow development over the years, there is difficulty in identifying it, so there are patients with the disease who suffer from it for years without appropriate treatment until the correct diagnosis is made.”

Aharon said that when she first met the Sourasky specialist, she finally felt that “finally, after 10 years, there was a doctor in front of me who sees me and listens to me and who cares about me. I began to receive treatment with Botox injections, which helped me and managed to treat the symptoms but did not lead to a cure. Dr. Oestreicher-Kedem told me about an innovative operation that had not yet been done in Israel and was performed in several centers in the world, with a very high chance of cure. I didn’t hesitate for a moment and agreed to the operation with complete faith in her wonderful abilities.”

Last week she underwent the innovative surgery to cut the nerve fibers that innervate the central muscle of the vocal cords that Oestreicher-Kedem performed with Dr. Yuval Nahlon. “This is an operation that is performed endoscopically, through the mouth, without external scars and requires a high degree of surgical skill in vocal cord surgery.

"Incisions were made in the vocal cords, exposing the delicate inner fibers of the nerve that innervates the central muscle of the vocal cords, and then they were severed. According to the doctors, the surgery was a great success and already on the same day Aharon, who suffered from a strained and fragmented voice before the operation, woke up with a “released” voice and fluent speech.

She returned to her home in Eilat this week and said: “I feel like I have been reborn; to think that until a year ago I considered learning sign language and abandoning speech for the rest of my life. No one will make me stop me from speaking now.”