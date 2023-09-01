The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Brooklyn kosher ice cream chain recalls all of its frozen desserts due to listeria fears

The recall also applies to Ice Cream House frozen products sold in grocery stores.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 02:43
Ice cream cone (illustrative) (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Ice cream cone (illustrative)
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

 A kosher ice cream chain in Brooklyn is voluntarily recalling all of its ice cream and pareve frozen desserts after it was linked to a recent listeria outbreak from another kosher ice cream manufacturer.

The recall was announced by the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday and lists more than 90 frozen treats sold by the Ice Cream House, a chain of kosher dairy eateries in Brooklyn that was recently featured in an episode of the Netflix reality show “Jewish Matchmaking.” The chain has salads, sandwiches and pizza on its menu, in addition to frozen desserts.

Ice Cream House said in an automated voicemail message that it has closed its Borough Park location for maintenance until further notice. The chain’s other two locations — in Williamsburg and Flatbush, which, like Borough Park, have large Orthodox populations — remain open, according to the automated message. Ice Cream House did not respond to requests for comments.

The recall also applies to Ice Cream House frozen products sold in grocery stores.

According to the FDA, the Ice Cream House recall is related to a listeria outbreak in a line of ice cream cups called Soft Serve on the Go, made by Klein’s Real Kosher, which were separately recalled earlier this month. The FDA has matched listeria found in those products to a food-borne illness that hospitalized two people in New York and Pennsylvania.

SOMEONE PLEASE get Greer a banana split, pronto! (credit: Wikimedia Commons) SOMEONE PLEASE get Greer a banana split, pronto! (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The FDA did not elaborate on how the recalls of Ice Cream House products and Soft Serve on the Go are linked. Klein’s Real Kosher, the Brooklyn-based frozen food company that produces Soft Serve on the Go, said on its website that the cups “are manufactured at their own dedicated facility” and that their recall earlier this month did not affect any other products.

Connection between the two companies

The relationship between Ice Cream House and Klein’s is likewise unclear. However, the two companies appear to be connected: One option on Klein’s main phone menu directs callers to Ice Cream House’s headquarters.

When the soft serve recall was announced on Aug. 9, Ice Cream House posted the notice on its Instagram profile and wrote, “We hope that Soft Serve On The Go will come back to delivering their safe & high quality product shortly.”

Klein’s, which also appears to go by Real Kosher Ice Cream, also did not respond to a request for comment. Its soft serve products are distributed via retailers in 20 states, and production of those products has temporarily stopped, the FDA reported.

Infections from listeria can be serious and sometimes fatal. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infections can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

On Aug. 14, a class action lawsuit was filed against Real Kosher Ice Cream by customers who had bought some of the affected ice creams, claiming the company “improperly, deceptively, and misleadingly labeled and marketed its Products to reasonable consumers… by omitting and not disclosing to consumers on its packaging that consumption of the Products may increase the risk of contracting invasive infections.”

The investigation into the outbreak is ongoing.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by