Psychiatrists in Jerusalem and Istanbul collaborate on research

The psychiatry department of Jerusalem’s Herzog Medical Center and Üsküdar University in Turkey have agreed to collaborate on carrying out advanced research in neuropsychiatry and other advanced technologies for diagnosis and treatment, as well as organizing regional and international conferences together and exchanging information.

Herzog director-general Dr. Kobi Haviv, and psychiatric department head Prof. Pinchas Danon Herzog recently flew to Istanbul to meet with the president of the Turkish university and his deputy.

“We discussed the accumulated knowledge and experience in Jerusalem and Istanbul in the treatment of various syndromes and illnesses from the fields of mental health with the help of innovative and ground-breaking technological means. We also discussed collaborations in medical studies of trauma treatment with the help of brain stimulation,” they said.

“In Israel, there is a high incidence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the population following military service, wars or terrorist attacks – [not to mention the trauma of Holocaust survivors]. In Turkey, there is a high incidence of PTSD related to earthquakes and also to terrorist events,” said Danon.

“We found a strong desire among the Turks to learn from our accumulated experience in brain stimulation treatments for patients with PTSD and also in the treatment of addictions with the help of brain stimulation, and the treatment of smoking addicts. They have great interest in the effects of brain stimulation on autism, while we learned about their studies at the Turkish University of innovative treatments for various mental illnesses."

Jerusalem’s Herzog Medical and Turkey's Üsküdar University collaborate on advanced psychiatric research. (credit: COURTESY OF HERZOG MEDICAL CENTER)

Collaborative research

Üsküdar is a non-profit, private higher education institution located in the urban setting of the large metropolis of Istanbul with a population of 5,000,000 inhabitants. Its memory center was established to implement that country’s first “Brain check-up” and “Magnetic Stimulation Treatment" (TMS).

The meeting with the heads of the university in Istanbul took place at the same time as the sixth international conference on imaging in of psychiatry and neurology held in Istanbul Basic Clinical and Multimodal Imaging).

The event has been held since 2019, but participation was done by Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was wonderful to be in Turkey without having to take part online and to meet hundreds of doctors and researchers in the fields of psychiatry and neurology from dozens of countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, England, France, Germany, Holland, Austria, Italy, Greece and Azerbaijan, Danon said.

The Herzog psychiatrist addressed the conference and even led a session on the innovative technological uses in the diagnosis and treatment of major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, mania, and depression using the Deep TMS helmet.

The helmet, which came into use at the Herzog’s Clinical Research Center for Brain Sciences, is the product of the development of the Israeli medical device company called BrainsWay, which has so far received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the CE in Europe.

Now 130 years old, Herzog is a leading teaching and training center in various academic settings for specialists in psychiatry, clinical psychology, and social work, as well as medical and nursing students.