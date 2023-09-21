Warning: This bedtime habit could make you sick

There's a bedtime habit you must reconsider immediately. Experts are cautioning against wearing dirty socks to bed, as they've been found to harbor bacteria typically associated with cockroaches and their excrement.

In a survey of 1,017 Brits regarding their sleep routines, experts discovered that 18% of respondents wear socks to bed. What's even more alarming is that 70% of them don't bother changing into a fresh pair before hitting the hay; they continue wearing the same socks they've had all day.

Upon examining these used socks worn between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., researchers made a shocking discovery: half of them contained Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacteria notorious for causing severe human infections. According to experts from Mattress Next Day, this bacterium commonly infects the respiratory and urinary tracts and can lead to lung infections. It thrives in unclean environments and spreads easily.

Even more unsettling, some of these socks ranked dirtier than unclean television remote controls, a startling revelation given that remotes were previously identified as "dirtier than toilets."

Where else is Pseudomonas aeruginosa found?

Meanwhile, the British Institutes of Health have reported that Pseudomonas aeruginosa is frequently found in cockroaches and their feces. The implications are concerning, as individuals wearing these smelly socks could inadvertently transfer the bacteria to their bedding, significantly elevating the risk of infection.

The experts also shed light on how our feet possess approximately 250,000 sweat glands. This moisture accumulation in dirty socks can foster the growth of fungi called dermatophytes, responsible for conditions like athlete's foot.

How to be healthy in bed

To ensure a healthier bedtime routine, experts advise donning fresh socks before tucking in for the night.

Additionally, they recommend washing used socks at a temperature exceeding 60 degrees Celsius to eliminate all bacteria effectively.

This isn't the first time experts have offered advice about bedtime habits. In 2021, a Detroit-based doctor advised against sleeping naked, explaining that it could negatively impact your bedding.

The doctor from Detroit explained that the average person expels gas 15 to 25 times a day, which can occur while you're asleep.

Scientific research has confirmed that each instance of passing gas releases a minute amount of fecal matter.