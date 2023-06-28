The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Is your pillow hiding more bacteria than a toilet seat?

A recent report sheds light on the alarming amount of bacteria that accumulates on pillowcases and emphasizes the importance of washing pillowcases regularly in order to maintain good hygiene.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 28, 2023 16:34

Updated: JUNE 28, 2023 16:36
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Did you know that your pillowcase harbors more bacteria than a toilet seat? While we wash our clothes after wearing them just once, we often neglect the cleanliness of our pillows, which we sleep on for hours every night.

Experts strongly advise changing pillowcases more than once a week to prevent harmful bacteria from building up. Shockingly, an unwashed pillowcase can end up harboring a staggering three million bacteria in just one week, making it approximately 17,000 times more bacteria-laden than the average toilet seat, according to a report by Amerisleep.

The hidden bacteria lurking and spreading on our pillowcases

Extensive tests on mattresses, sheets, and pillowcases have revealed a host of unwelcome bacteria lurking in our bedding. Allergens, fungi, and dead skin debris are just a few examples of the unpleasant bedfellows we inadvertently curl up with at night. These particles also attract dust mites, microscopic creatures that thrive on skin cells.

Dr. Hadley King explained that when we get into bed, our sheets become contaminated with approximately 50 million dead skin cells shed by our bodies each day. Sweat, makeup, creams, and other substances that come into contact with our bodies throughout the day – including pet hair, fungal mold, and dirt particles – also end up accumulating on our bedding. This combination of sweat and dead skin cells acts as food for dust mites, luring them to our beds helping them reproduce.

A recent TikTok video depicted the extent of bacterial colonies thriving beneath our heads every night. The video showcased a piece of a normal pillowcase from the brand "Argy," which claims to combat acne. The pillowcase was left unwashed for just a few days and then tested in a petri dish. Within just a short span of time, the bacteria multiplied rapidly. Previous studies have also confirmed the presence of disease-causing bacteria on unwashed bedding over time.

Credit: TiktokCredit: Tiktok

Despite experts warning people to change their pillowcases every few days and sheets every week, many people fail to prioritize regularly washing bedding. A UK survey revealed that half of the men surveyed wait up to four months before changing their sheets, showing a concerning disregard for hygiene.



